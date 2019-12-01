High school scores & schedules (Dec. 2)

Football
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday at Carrier Dome
CLASS AA
I-New Rochelle 28, V-McQuaid 0
CLASS B
IV-Chenengo Forks 38, II-Schuylerville 14
Boys basketball
Sunday’s games
Nonleague
Park 74, Middle Early College 55
MEC 3 17 18 17 -55
Park 20 19 18 17 -74
MEC (0-1): Cottman 14, Jones 18, Meadows 9, Pickett 2, Smith 12.
PARK (2-0): Bradberry 26, Bridges 8, Carter 8, Davis 3, Hutchins 8, Orogun 13, Welch 8.
3-point goals: Bradberry, Bridges, Cottman, Davis, Hutchins 2, Jones 2, Meadows, Welch.
Today’s games
Nonleague
Cattaraugus/LV at Walsh, 5 p.m.
WNY Maritime at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Science at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
V-McQuaid at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.
Global Concepts at Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.
Panama at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.
Health Sciences at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.
Town of Hamburg Lions Tipoff
at Frontier
Lake Shore vs. Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.
Lackawanna vs. Frontier, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.
Kenmore West at Buff. Seminary, 5:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Tonawanda at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.
Clymer at Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
Williamsville North 6, West Seneca West 2
Starpoint 3, Kenmore West 0
S: Tyler Kalota 2a; AJ White sho, 14 saves
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Depew vs. Grand Island
at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.
Frontier vs. Lew-Port
at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.
WNY Club
Red Division
St. Joe’s Maroon 6, St. Francis 1
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Frontier/LS/OP vs. WS/Hamburg/Eden
at West Seneca, 4 p.m.
Lanc/Iroquois/Depew vs. Niagara County
at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.
Calling all all-stars
The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.
FOOTBALL: All-WNY.
BOYS SOCCER: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, ECIC I.
GIRLS SOCCER: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, CCAA East.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III.
