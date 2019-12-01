High school scores & schedules (Dec. 2)

Football

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday at Carrier Dome

CLASS AA

I-New Rochelle 28, V-McQuaid 0

CLASS B

IV-Chenengo Forks 38, II-Schuylerville 14

Boys basketball

Sunday’s games

Nonleague

Park 74, Middle Early College 55

MEC 3 17 18 17 -55

Park 20 19 18 17 -74

MEC (0-1): Cottman 14, Jones 18, Meadows 9, Pickett 2, Smith 12.

PARK (2-0): Bradberry 26, Bridges 8, Carter 8, Davis 3, Hutchins 8, Orogun 13, Welch 8.

3-point goals: Bradberry, Bridges, Cottman, Davis, Hutchins 2, Jones 2, Meadows, Welch.

Today’s games

Nonleague

Cattaraugus/LV at Walsh, 5 p.m.

WNY Maritime at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Science at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

V-McQuaid at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.

Global Concepts at Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.

Panama at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Health Sciences at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.

Town of Hamburg Lions Tipoff

at Frontier

Lake Shore vs. Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.

Lackawanna vs. Frontier, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.

Kenmore West at Buff. Seminary, 5:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Tonawanda at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.

Clymer at Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Williamsville North 6, West Seneca West 2

Starpoint 3, Kenmore West 0

S: Tyler Kalota 2a; AJ White sho, 14 saves

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Depew vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.

Frontier vs. Lew-Port

at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.

WNY Club

Red Division

St. Joe’s Maroon 6, St. Francis 1

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Frontier/LS/OP vs. WS/Hamburg/Eden

at West Seneca, 4 p.m.

Lanc/Iroquois/Depew vs. Niagara County

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

FOOTBALL: All-WNY.

BOYS SOCCER: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, ECIC I.

GIRLS SOCCER: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, CCAA East.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III.