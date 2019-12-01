Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 11.

ALDEN

• 13492 Broadway, 13492 Broadway LLC to Ebmt Inc, $785,000.

• 13295 Broadway, Creighton Properties Group Inc to Brick&timber Design LLC, $400,000.

• 109 Birch Creek Run, Severyn Development Inc to Patti A. Wagner, $297,205.

• 414 Two Rod Road, Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to David Maciejewski, $138,750.

AMHERST

• 99 Lebrun Circle, Alan Gart to Eileen Mcdonough Chou; Richard Chou, $755,000.

• 70 Wynngate Lane, Nathan Boyer; Katherine R. Thompson to Lexia Monique Littlejohn, $525,000.

• 543 Le Brun Road, Myron L Hyman Jr-1998 Trust 063098 Tr to Jafar Waheed Siddiqui; Uzma Hasan Siddiqui, $475,000.

• 101 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Donna A. Lillis, $424,400.

• 21 Darwin Drive, Arthur G. Wingerter; Nancy A. Wingerter to Adam J. Baran; Mary T. Baran, $381,000.

• 213 Forestview Drive, Joseph Bona Tr.; Bona Rosalba S Dec to Christian Blum; Anne Marie Duquin, $359,300.

• 65 Markley Drive, Jean M. Stefano to Galina Dityatkowski; Natalya Faynshteyn, $355,000.

• 112 Shire Drive, Walter S. Hadala III to Rebecca M. Ryan, $340,000.

• 7 Thames Court, Robert Trigilio to Heather R. Rizzo; Jeffrey P. Rizzo, $328,000.

• 20 Southwedge Drive, Helen A. Morrison to Kathryn L. Campofelice; John Paul Zawisky, $320,000.

• 189 Crestwood Lane, Cho Christine Seung-Hae to Sarah Baby Akambasi-Watson; Marcus D. Watson, $315,000.

• 459 Wood Acres Drive, Dennis A&florence M Sodus Irrevocable Trust Tr to Mary Ann Lannan; Michael J. Lannan, $300,000.

• 101 Chestnut Hill Lane, Frederic J. Steffan; Marilyn Steffan to Courtney A. Page, $300,000.

• 333 North French Road, Edith Schneider to Brandon R. Rug; Kayla A. Rug, $291,000.

• 198 Ranch Trail W, Stephen Schwartz; Sylvia Schwartz to Changqing Lu, $290,000.

• 103 Countryside Lane, Andrea M. Beacham; Michael F. Beacham to Ashley R. Mancini; Michael Mancini, $285,000.

• 5 Goldfinch Court, Deborah A. Smajdor; Joseph Z. Smajdor to Lindsay M. Macaluso; Michael Macaluso, $279,900.

• 75 Jordan Road, Leondra Scherer; Paul C. Scherer to William F. Ryan; Kathleen A. Sullivan, $277,000.

• 202 North Harvest St., Brandon J. Brownell to Irem Kaplan; Maria Elizabeth Lagopoulos, $275,000.

• 3530 Sweet Home Road, Joshua R. Smith; Kimberly C. Smith to Frank B. Taylor; Kim S. Taylor, $275,000.

• 15 Rock St., Gino Martelli to Rock St. Development LLC, $265,000.

• 31 Woodshire N, Adam W. Beck to Kyle Mcmahon; Rena Mcmahon, $265,000.

• 47 Chestnut Hill Lane, Bradley T. Burtch; Heather M. Burtch to Philip B. Battaglia; Suzanne M. Battaglia, $264,900.

• 382 Greengage Circle, Diane J. Amato to Elizabeth A. Askey; Kevin J. Askey, $251,000.

• 310 Tonawanda Creek Road, Carnevale Family Living Trust 032191 Tr to Lixia Zhang, $250,000.

• 814 Edgewater Drive, Jacquelyn A. Amsdill; Joseph L. Amsdill to Brieanna J. Hahn; Evangelia Philippou, $245,000.

• 216 Countryside Lane, Linda M. Krawczyk to Samuel D. Bevilacqua; Janice L. Geary, $235,000.

• 1104 Maple Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Adrienne M. Giordano; Michael J. Giordano, $231,907.

• 421 Berryman Drive, Jeffrey M. Meissner to Sherry Martin, $225,000.

• 1180 Dodge Road, Dusty N. Avelli to Carol L. Lally; Lori A. Morse, $225,000.

• 272 Seabrook Drive, Sally J. Hogg; Susan Recoon; Randall Rois; Scott Rois to Sally J. Hogg; Fei Li; Rong Xue, $224,000.

• 147 Washington Hwy, Stephanie S. Hobbs; Jonathan K. Yioulos to Christopher L. Naylon, $220,000.

• 386 Darwin Drive, Deanna M Henderson Trust 041192 Tr to Leah M. Kanaparthi; Sujith Kanaparthi, $218,000.

• 8 Azura Pine Court, Sunita Karki; Shyamji Kc to Carlis M. Pope; Kimberly Pope, $215,000.

• 30 Willow Green Drive, Paul Constantino; Diane Peterson; Tara S. Peterson to Lorreina D. Comeau, $215,000.

• 9 Culpepper Road, Sheryl Malecki to Jessica A. Rademacher, $213,400.

• 55 Endicott Drive, Rebecca G. Mccoll; Robert J. Mccoll to Amanda Boepple, $205,000.

• 184 Patrice Terrace, Suzanne L. Derylak to Delmas J. Costello Sr., $205,000.

• 51 Swanson Terrace, Alba Dipaola; Joseph F. Dipaola to Robert Szmara; Wendy Szmara, $205,000.

• 88 Reist, Robert Mccue to John R. Baran; Kathleen M. Baran, $195,000.

• 123 Barberry Lane, Irene S. Rakowski; Paul F. Rakowski to Andrew M. Schneggenburger, $195,000.

• 169 Millbrook Drive, Jean C. Messinger to Larry A. Shaffer; Wendy K. Shaffer, $192,500.

• 264 Frankhauser Road, Ella A. Storm; Gregory M. Storm; Paul A. Storm; Timothy P. Storm to Natasha E. Royal; Robert S. Royal, $189,900.

• 255 Old Meadow Drive, Jason E. Galle to James P. Daigler, $184,000.

• 136 Avalon Drive, Patrick T. Dimartina to Charles Cannan, $172,500.

• 960 Hopkins Rd Unit D, Cynthia A. Tomaszewski to Kurt F. Barrios; Adaora C. Otubelu, $159,500.

• 13 Keph Dr Unit 7, David F. Notaro; Gary J. Notaro; Joseph C. Notaro; Notaro Joseph Carmelo Jr; Sandra C. Notaro to Michelle P. Acquisto, $158,500.

• 16 Ranch Trail W, Patricia A. Austin to Edwards Donald Deangelo Jr, $156,000.

• 124 Woodcrest Drive, Daniel Digati to Kimberly Coates; Keith Nichols, $153,500.

• 77 Mc Nair Road, Janice H. Loree to Dominic E. Tulipane, $150,000.

• 675 Hopkins Road, Semyar Ziskind; Semyon Ziskind to Naseem F. Durrani; Sohail A. Durrani, $150,000.

• 355 Charlesgate Circle, Susan L. Waters to Emily Michelle Granruth, $146,750.

• 283 Mill St., Ruth B. Stadelmeyer to Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits, $131,000.

• 285 Springville Ave., Lisa R. Brienza; Denise M. Frainier; Janine L. Frainier; Robin L. Huber; Robin L. Pittman to Caryn M. Domzalski; Erik T. Stein, $127,500.

• 16 L Thomas Jefferson Lane, Terrie D. Frantz to Diane Amato, $125,000.

• 210 Ruskin Road, Marie E. Quinn to Timothy D. Quinn, $90,000.

• 303 Ferndale Road, Rock Garden Properties LLC to Joshua Klein; Krystal Kless, $86,000.

• 285 Springville Ave., Frainier Denise M Bkr Tr; Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr to Caryn M. Domzalski; Erik T. Stein, $42,500.

• 528 Sweet Home Road, Key Bank NA to Frank Silla, $33,000.

• 3585 Millersport Hwy, Angela M. Lavin; Vincenza Whiting to Susan Gould, $18,000.

ANGOLA

• 33 Parkside Ave., Kln Properties LLC to Danielle M. Bouquin, $117,000.

• 82 High St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lmb Capital Inc, $31,000.

• 24 John R Drive, Karen M. Blecha; James Heinrich; Thomas Heinrich; Timothy J. Heinrich to Joseph F. Blaszevic, $16,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1634 Hubbard Road, Northwest Savings Bank to Carine M. Mardorossian; Solon Morse, $495,000.

• 890 Quaker Road, Richard V. Sheehan to Kevin P. Kelly, $333,000.

• 51 Center St., Ian Lee Pazian to Jason A. Kennedy, $201,400.

• 270 Buffalo Rd #7 #14052, David Winkler to Theresa M. Woodward, $157,900.

• 422 South St., Mary Stoehr Smith to Jacob Kulczyk; Megan Kuntz, $131,000.

BLASDELL

• Lake Ave., Zero-252 Lake LLC to Betlem Associates LLC, $845,000.

• 51 Miriam Ave., Patricia A. Hartman; Ronald M. Hartman; Ronald M. Hartmand to Janice Schiller, $55,000.

BOSTON

• 5481 Allen Drive, Henry E. Piniewski; Piniewski Jo Anne E to Corry Powley; Kelly Powley, $260,000.

• 7125 Taylor Road, Denise Conrad; Douglas Conrad to Jesse E. Connors, $212,000.

• 7260 Woodland Drive, Clifford D. Smith to David Stachura, $175,000.

BUFFALO

• 19 Berkley Place, Myriah V. Jaworski to Lindsey Marie Gulvin; Nathaniel Richard Gulvin, $512,000.

• 29 Best St., Western New York Veterans Housing Coalitiion Inc to St Paul Group LLC, $500,000.

• 180 North Pearl St., Eric Heffler to Elizabeth A. Pellnat; James Pellnat, $472,000.

• 36 Beard Ave., Celine Belling; Christopher J. Belling to Karen C. Brady; Patrick T. Brady, $465,000.

• 370 Bryant St., Danahy Development LLC to Maureen Turco, $460,000.

• 468 Ferry Circle, Rebekah Rose Lutkoff; Robert B. Moynihan to Kyle E. Switzer, $429,900.

• 156 Mariner, Penelope Schmitt; Robert J. Schmitt Jr. to Esther Quartarone, $425,000.

• 1432 Niagara, Niagara 1432 LLC to Westminster Economic Development Initiative Inc, $390,000.

• 373 Bryant St., 373 Bryant St LLC to Sarah Savattieri, $380,000.

• 92 Fordham Drive, Laurie R. Herbert to Jonathan R. Lombardo, $355,000.

• 276 Vermont St., Mp Development LLC to Eric M. Johnson; Leah N. Vermont, $270,000.

• 95 Pershing Ave., Tdr Properties LLC to Xayah Concept LLC, $245,000.

• 270 Lexington Ave., Britt R. Franklin; Janet Franklin to Lauren Kahl; Linda Kahl, $220,500.

• 77 Edgewood Ave., Tjm of WNY LLC to Lucy Waite; Matthew Waite, $202,000.

• 79 Salem, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Brian R. Lux, $193,500.

• 38 Ridgewood Road, David R. Lee; Gretchen Saxbury Lussier to Mark A. Morganti Jr., $183,500.

• 2163 South Park Ave., R&m Holdings LLC to Peninsula Property Holdings Corp, $175,000.

• 63 Tuxedo Place, Brieanna J. Hahn to Scott C. Aldinger, $175,000.

• 27 Hobmoor Ave., Alan J. King; Ann Marie King to John D. Kennedy Jr.; Michele P. Kennedy, $170,000.

• 124 Coolidge Road, Daniel D. Connors; Eileen P. Connors to Steven J. Rybak, $170,000.

• 127 Highgate Ave., Betty J. Alston; Marvin Alston to Janice J. Cameron, $168,000.

• 342 Downing, Ellen Zimmerman to Michael J. George; Briana P. Harrington, $168,000.

• 173 Altruria St., Aaron J. Rosenbaum to Jeremy Ballaro; Nagendra Raina, $140,000.

• 79 Hammerschmidt Ave., Mark W. Pries Sr.; Yvonne M. Pries to John Breckenridge, $137,900.

• 139 Harding Road, Leresege LLC to Jason T. Rice, $135,000.

• 204 Aldrich Place, Marjorie A. Norris; Marjorie Norris to Cheryl L. Huller, $133,000.

• 122 Mariner St., Lawrence G. Ludtka to Melissa Neal, $125,000.

• 1336 West, Zacariya Abdo Mohamed to Theowen Properties LLC, $125,000.

• 23 Godfrey St., Edna Watkins; Edna E. Watkins; James Watkins to Aaron J. Watkins; Kayla M. Watkins, $125,000.

• 473 Delavan East, 473 East Delavan Inc to Jawani Express LLC, $125,000.

• 90 Eden, Kevin J. Buczak to Anthony L. Barker, $122,500.

• 65 Johnson St., Zibran Malek to Babikir I. Abdalla, $120,000.

• 280 Austin St., Lanthier C. P to Sze Christopher Kim Ho Sr, $117,000.

• 46 Kamper Ave., Rayno LLC to Smith WNY Properties LLC, $116,250.

• 29 Hayden St., James A. Boyer III; Lisa M. Boyer to Gtg Properties LLC, $115,000.

• 116 Brayton St., Long Nguyen to Jjmslg Properties LLC, $108,000.

• 371 West Ave., Jaclyn Deluca to Elizabeth J. Mariani, $108,000.

• 64 Knox Ave., Catherine F. Martz to Zachary N. Todtenhagen, $100,000.

• 102 Brinkman, Robin A. Anderson to Maxdar LLC, $100,000.

• 41 Gorski, Quattro Flips LLC to Roberto Ayala, $97,500.

• 432 Wohlers, Anastasia Petrov to Nasima Aktar, $95,000.

• 598 Amherst East, WNY Reality LLC to Sayedur Rahman, $92,000.

• 42 Polish Place, Donald W. Schwendler to Dennis J. Lelito Jr., $85,000.

• 296 Fenton St., Renee M. Retton; Renee Michele Retton to Darren L. Brant; Jessika Brant, $84,000.

• 483 Utica E, Robert Murphy Jr. to John Cooper, $79,000.

• 315 Grant, Patricia A. Macdonald; Stephen D. Macdonald to Mohamed H. Abdulla, $74,900.

• 68 Deerfield, Helmut Reinholtz Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Kadidja Hassan Hadi, $72,000.

• 596 Lisbon Ave., Mitchell A. Mayer to Shahida USA Inc, $70,000.

• 38 Ullman St., David R. Rogenmoser to Leopoldo Roman; Nancy Roman, $68,000.

• 715 Hopkins St., Michael A. Toy to Martin J. Nelson, $65,000.

• 748 Tacoma Ave., Angelo V. Ruffino; Christopher M. Ruffino; Mariano Mike Ruffino; Mariano Ruffino; Mary Anne Ruffino to Christopher M. Ruffino, $64,000.

• 729 West Ave., Greenhouse of Buffalo Inc to Concepcion Acevedo, $62,500.

• 34 Alamo Place, Timothy J. Kohler to Ahmed Ahmed-Alhaj, $62,000.

• 467 Minnesota Ave., Mohammed Ismail; Mohammed Rashid to Md Ibrahim Khalil, $60,000.

• 179 Oconnell, Wesley D. Mulnix to Anthony Ference, $57,000.

• 207 Lockwood, Paul J. Feger to Jaclyn Marie Barbuto, $55,000.

• 106 Reed, Maria I. Hernandez to Rahima Begum; Toyobur Rahman, $55,000.

• 580 Plymouth Ave., Mark Young to Barnato LLC, $54,000.

• 32 Alice, G&o Management NY Corp to M&v Ventures LLC, $53,500.

• 240 Pershing Ave., Courtney V. Joseph to Fatima Alom; Shah M. Alom, $52,000.

• 786 Fillmore Ave., Amir H. Chowdhury to Mohammed M. Islam; Rabea Islam, $50,000.

• 87 Stevens, Biplob Kabir Mowla to Mohammed M. Mowla, $45,000.

• 112 Longnecker, Brungardt Family Revocable Trust Tr to Md Mostafa, $44,500.

• 445 Amherst East, Vision Niagara International Inc to Marufa Shahin, $44,000.

• 183 Kilhoffer St., Elmira Agt Fields; Erie County Department of Social Services Com to Shamsul Arfin; Tamanna Sultana Hossain, $43,299.

• 1150 Bailey Ave., Jamal Hamideh to 861 Sheridan Inc, $35,000.

• 35 Concord, Francisco Cordero Jr.; Susan A. Cordero; Eric Ziobro to Midfirst Bank, $31,912.

• 151 Zelmer St., 716 Estates LLC to Mohammad Mezbaur Rahman; Nilufar Rahman, $31,000.

• 98 Zelmer, Mohammed Abulhashem Qureshi to Md A. Hoqe, $30,000.

• 124 Reed St., Asif Chowdhury to Qa Dimension LLC, $30,000.

• 635 Lasalle Ave., Gary Ahrens to Aktarunnesa Mosammat, $22,000.

• 602 Tonawanda St., Kathleen J. Wyckoff; Thomas R. Wyckoff to Minooli LLC, $22,000.

• 111 Ontario, Van Camp Thomas P to Boualivone P. Serixay, $21,500.

• 230 Grider St., Hard Manufacturing Co Inc to Crg Development LLC, $18,000.

• 77 Pulaski St., Virginia Jeziorowski Buranich; Frederick J. Jeziorowski; John S. Jeziorowski Jr.; Sylvester A. Jeziorowski to Moses Galab, $17,000.

• 216-232 Winchester, Lor-Cel Corp to Darren Renford, $15,000.

• 572 West, City of Buffalo to Janet Meiselman, $12,600.

• 287 Cherry St., Katie Massey; Robert Massey to Katherine Massey, $12,000.

• 259 Cherry St., Patti Massey to Katherine Massey, $12,000.

• 49 Humber, William L. Earthman to Cory Epps, $10,000.

• 72 Woltz, James W. Lamb to Mohammad I. Choudhury, $10,000.

• 140 Humason Ave., Eric J. Woods to Jessica Jones, $10,000.

• 135 Willett, Anthony Serafini to Jeffrey A. Poblocki Jr., $10,000.

• 905 Prospect, City of Buffalo to Kevin J. Helfer; Richard Mata, $8,900.

• 147 Burgard Place, Theresa D. Kaczorowski to James E. Kaczorowski, $7,500.

• 547 Seventh, City of Buffalo to Emery D. Law, $6,500.

• 1587 Jefferson, City of Buffalo to Musleh A. Almansob, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 77 Kennedy Court, Gabrielle A. Moore to Brian Uhrmacher; Natalie M. Uhrmacher, $342,500.

• 1149 Losson Road, Jason T. Mroz to Anthony L. Bundy; Katheryn N. Bundy, $260,000.

• 14 South Prince Drive, Adam G. Grupka; Julia M. Grupka to Andrew David Smith; Jordan Liane Smith, $230,000.

• 140 Diane Drive, Lauren C. Serwicki to Ahmad Naweed Yosufi; Crystal Yosufi, $180,000.

• 17 Anna Court, James A. Illy to Jacqueline Podgorski, $170,500.

• 465 Rowley Road, Craig Kolovrat; Ruth I. Kolovrat; William I. Kolovrat to Ryan J. Vertino; Tricia L. Vertino, $169,900.

• 279 Nagel Drive, Courtney Boettcher to Jesse D. Benker, $159,000.

• 24 Frantzen Terrace, Daniel J. Sayles; Sayles Jo Ann M to Evan Asklar, $150,000.

• 179 Mcnaughton Ave., Patti 2018 Family Trust 121818 Tr to Douglas Dubose; Jeanette Dubose, $150,000.

• 78 Hillside Ave., Gerald K. Hagmier to Kristin M. Leszkowicz, $146,000.

• 25 South Huxley Drive, Donald F. Burtless; Allison E. Suriani to Adrianna Rossi, $140,500.

• 125 Wellworth Place, Leslie Sedola; Philip W. Victor to Kevin Shamrock, $135,000.

• 52 Olanta St., David C. Braun to Adam Bertucci, $134,800.

• 17 Vernon Drive, Donna Lillis to James Ryan Doyle; Regina M. Elhawa, $134,600.

• 268 North Meadowbrook Parkway, Jack F. Andrzejewski Jr.; Amanda L. Ford to John Keith, $133,000.

• 36 Franklin Ave., Lisa A. Hirner to Robert E. Dixon Jr.; Brandi K. Newton, $130,000.

• 7 Matthew Lane, Seggio Properties LLC to Anthony R. Giordano, $130,000.

• 52 Fairoaks Lane, Susan D. Peterson to Austin P. Junik; Brandon M. Junik, $128,000.

• 144 Ivanhoe Road, John Kelly to Paul L. Yates; Wendy D. Yates, $120,100.

• 53 Lyman Ave., Irene A. Krakowiak to Mohammed M. Miah; Razia Sultana, $119,000.

• 347 Creek Drive, Joseph R. Matty to Decmar Properties LLC, $115,000.

• 135 Como Park Boulevard, Helen M. Andrzejewski to Zubair Taleb, $115,000.

• 48 West Grand Boulevard, Joel Brzuszkiewicz to Janet Thomsen, $112,000.

• 8 Bostwick Place, Joyce Vanvolkenberg to Erin E. Cochrane, $106,000.

• 360 Wagner Ave., Paul D. Antonucci; Catherine B. Dempsey to Dulal Uddin, $99,000.

• 2486 George Urban Boulevard, Matthew R. Boyle to Gabrielle A. Garbacz, $77,147.

CLARENCE

• 9818 Longleaf Trl, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Imad M. Ahmed, $659,228.

• 5342 Holly Glen Court, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Alan J. Bedenko; Maryl C. Bedenko, $630,276.

• 5715 Woodruff Drive, Joseph G. Wind to Abby Shannon Howe; Eric Brandon Howe, $630,000.

• 5346 Holly Glen Court, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Alexander Kessler; Jennifer Kessler, $610,280.

• 8821 Millcreek Drive, Jeffrey J. Lettenberger; Patricia M. Lettenberger to John J. Mcgarvey, $465,000.

• 5592 Field Brook Drive, Dongfa Li; Yinyan Zhang to Xue Wei, $455,000.

• 9890 Main St., Nancy Lee Lipinoga; Peter K. Lipinoga to Akers LLC, $401,500.

• 8391 Old Trafford Court, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Imbi E. Delaney; John A. Delaney, $394,450.

• 6137 Bridlewood Dr S, Cheryl A. Mccall; Mark W. Mccall to Christopher M. Hogenmiller; Victorine E. Hogenmiller, $364,900.

• 6511 Conner Road, Cr Dream LLC to Emily Sarzyniak; Jonathan Sarzyniak, $350,000.

• 9550 English Ivy Court, Kevin M. Castine; Lori Ann Castine to Alexandria B. Fetzer; Patrick K. Fetzer, $299,900.

• 4670 Ransom Road, Douglas G. Garlapo; Patricia A. Garlapo to Kurt N. Strach; Susan E. Strach, $285,000.

• 8927 Candlewood Lane, Erin E. Cohen; Michael A. Cohen to Joseph Alan Rosenberry; Emily Anne Seel, $270,000.

• 5321 Vista Ave., Gerard W. Bent; Janice M. Palz-Bent to Gerald N. Madonia, $257,500.

• 4925 Hillcrest Drive, James W. Hughes; Patricia N. Hughes to Shannon Doyle; Todd Doyle, $190,000.

• 8110 Wehrle Drive, Jennifer Trawinski to Cody J. Bedell, $170,000.

• 5338 Holly Glen Court, Sg Clarence LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $139,500.

• 5338 Holly Glen Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Imran Chowdry; Achar Nithya, $139,500.

• 9007 Roberts Grove, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $118,000.

• 5360 Strickler Road, Keepsake Homes Inc to Abigail D. Faulhaber; Timothy E. Faulhaber, $95,000.

COLDEN

• 7797 State Road, Carl L. Patenaude; Lisa Vriesen to Lisa M. Vriesen, $49,000.

COLLINS

• Vacant land Lone Road, Ryan James Reid to David Fronczak, $65,000.

• 3252 Route 39, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Jennifer L. Celso, $20,000.

CONCORD

• 11998 Allen Road, Jessica L. Kramer; Theodore J. Kramer to Justin J. Dziamski, $262,500.

• 53 Tarn Trl, Charles Richard&merrianne Orndoff Revocable Trust 032213 Tr to Rodney C. Montgomery II, $194,900.

EDEN

• 4259 Mary Drive, Karen R. Waring; Michael J. Waring to Melissa K. Skora; Richard R. Skora, $278,000.

• 4281 Mary Drive, Melissa K. Lobur; Richard R. Skora to Denise Conrad; Douglas G. Conrad, $250,000.

• 2401 Hemlock Road, Bonnie L. Kristich; Larry C. Myers to Sabrina J. Woodworth, $250,000.

• 2224 Eden Evans Center Rod, Elaine F. Vidal to David G. Holland; Kassandre Ann Holland, $190,000.

ELMA

• 93 Bartlett Road, Thomas C. Mehs to Cindy L. Mehs; Michael J. Mehs, $180,000.

• 35 Stoneridge, Nicole Mckee to Joshua Rogers; Lea Rogers, $120,000.

• Part 1642 Jamison, David G. Baker to Jill Holst; William Walkden, $78,000.

• 450 Pound Road, Helen G Sluberski Revocable Living Trust 040115 Tr to Calvin J. Sluberski, $70,000.

EVANS

• 8685 Old Mill Run, Mary Pinker; Michael Vatral to Robert B. Mahar, $364,000.

• 384 Coolidge Ave., Alice Manning; Thomas P. Manning to Ammie L. Hourihan; Kevin W. Hourihan, $65,000.

• 6467 Putnam Drive, HUD to Juliana M. Rydza, $45,777.

• 578 Tuscarora Road, James B. Widger Jr. to Southwest Supply Inc, $40,000.

• Vacant land Woodside Drive, Wayne Nachreiner to Pia Doro, $9,000.

FARNHAM

• 10448 Erie Road, Barbara E. Rathbun; Howard E. Rathbun; Howard E. Rathbun Jr. to James E. Spoth, $200,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 421 Park Place, Jennifer A. White; Murray L. White to Krista M. Berg; Richard L. Berg, $467,000.

• 300 Havenwood Lane, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Donald Joseph Jacobs; Tina Dipofi Jacobs, $392,000.

• 2189 Love Road, Arnold Guin; Hope Guin to Anthony Martello, $375,000.

• 2761 Baseline Road, Rbm Builders LLC to Kelly Leonard; Leslie L. Leonard, $316,820.

• 42 Trails End, Susan E. Fleming-Brusino to Ginny S. Dadaian; John M. Desimone, $301,000.

• 227 North Lane, Christie L. Boos; Joseph E. Boos to Michael Matyjasik, $199,900.

• 102 Jenell Drive, Paul Fiume to Kara J. Woodard, $192,000.

• 32 Marilyn Drive, Zoppo Michelle Del to Colton R. Thompson, $142,500.

• 16 Evelyn Court, Bradley L. Evert to John F. Obrien; Marlene J. Obrien, $80,000.

• 2189 Love Road, Arnold Guin; Hope Guin to Dean J. Massaro; Kimberly A. Massaro, $10,000.

HAMBURG

• 5572 Cooper Ridge, Natale Building Corp to Donna M. Bowden; John R. Bowden, $382,500.

• 5665 Southwestern Blvd #21d, Villas At Brierwood LLC to Cleo A. Jones, $351,790.

• 5625 Old Lake Shore Road, James D. Moran; Darcy I. Selleck-Moran to Shannon Phillips, $326,400.

• 5467 Bridlewood Lane, Arr Holdings LLC to Karen R. Waring, $296,992.

• 5175 Garden Path, Bruce G. Bugenhagen to Gregory B. Brooks; Julie N. Brooks, $260,000.

• 16 Stelle St., Ryan Homes; Ryan Homes of New York to Ambreen Akhtar; Atif Hamid Khan, $254,990.

• 240 East Prospect Ave., Dennis Wright; Kathleen Wright to Lee D. Lomenzo; Sean Mccabe, $240,000.

• 14 Allie Lane, Deborah M. Tuberdyke to Debra R. Clifford; James S. Meyer; Kenneth J. Meyer Jr.; Kenneth J. Meyer Sr., $235,000.

• 3633 Cumberland Lane, Kenneth J. Meyer to Koch Donald Nicholas Jr, $213,500.

• 4523 Clark St., Lmb Capital Inc to Benjamin M. Lange, $195,000.

• 4894 Hickory Road, Dolores Gray; Harry J. Gray; Dolores Grzybowski; Harry J. Grzybowski to Jessica Bartolotti, $185,000.

• 62 Kenton Place, James S. Mccausland; Sheila A. Mccausland to Gale L. Genco; Thomas J. Genco, $179,000.

• 5189 Briercliff Drive, Colleen Adkins to Sauravpunit K. Sidhu; Sumit K. Sidhu, $164,500.

• 5528 Sterling Road, Jennifer Lynn Mahoney to Kathy M. Piniewski, $160,000.

• 4331-berkley Place, Kathleen A. Caley; Jean Marie Finnerty; Betty J. Mcmahon; John D. Mcmahon; Lawrence Mcmahon Jr.; Debra P. Milligan to Kelly Lloyd; Ronald Lloyd, $155,000.

• 5203 Bayview Road, Michael Risman; Dorothy Williams to Silvertree Real Estate Holdings LLC, $67,000.

• 20 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

• 4256 Greenfield Parkway, Salvatore D. Butera; Sam D. Butera to Raymond Costa, $12,750.

HOLLAND

• 9418 Burlingham Road, Cheryl L. Obrien; John D. Obrien to Daniel G. Connors III; Allison L. Sagraves, $140,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 46 Sunrise Drive, Rodney Pietras to Zaid Yafai, $176,000.

• 38 Circle Lane, Stella Chorazak Revocable Trust 012015 Tr to Kenneth A. Lemke, $125,000.

• 4 Kennedy Drive, Joseph F. Lazaro; Joseph Lazaro; Michael B. Risman to Gamal Hasan, $100,000.

• 181 Roland Ave., Mark J. Pukalo to Kathleen M. Cullen; Kevin Cullen, $85,000.

• 25-29 Elkhart Ave., Barbara Anne Mcgowan to Caffery LLC, $62,500.

• 27 Peach St., Maria A. Acanfora; Cheryl F. Lee to Ray Rodriguez, $50,000.

LANCASTER

• 86 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Diane Stoyanovski, $576,668.

• 77 West Drullard Ave., 77 West Drullard LLC to Swan Property Holding West LLC, $450,000.

• 61 Quail Run Lane, Vincent J. Pagetto; Becky L. Smith to Natalie Toni Hage; Patrick K. Jowdy, $345,000.

• 56 Running Brook Drive, Paul J. Pacer to Valerie Amanda Bernal; Travis John Cleavenger, $335,000.

• 12 Traceway, Dwane C. Laufer; Luanne Laufer to Adam Bush; Lauren Bush, $264,900.

• 11 Signal Drive, Steven G. Rathbauer to Ranjit K. Banga; Inderjit Singh; Sukhraj Singh, $232,000.

• 89 Country Place, Patti A. Wagner; Raymond J. Wagner to Darcie M. Hanson, $230,000.

• 5772 Broadway, Robert B. Lawrence to Donald Grace; Kristina Poole, $215,000.

• 36 Foxwood Row, Candace E Kelley Living Trust 111912 Tr to Valerie W. Kelchlin, $186,000.

• 15 Gordon Ave., Sally Ann Durwald to Amy E. Tipton, $175,500.

• 58 South Irwinwood Road, Roman D. Boev; Roman T. Boev to Brian Hoppy; Deborah Hoppy, $167,000.

• 88 Wilkshire, Jane Konieczny to Nicholas Romano Lopez, $137,500.

• 32 4th Ave., Linda S. Zakrzewski to Jacqueline Lewandowski, $128,500.

• 7 Crawford St., Kenneth R. Cross to Alex Michael Marranca; Nicole L. Preville, $118,447.

• 144 Wendle St., Richard J. Cardinal to Desirable Assets&dwellings LLC, $80,500.

• 3 Home Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Atlas Enterprises of WNY LLC, $55,200.

• 39 Rose St., Balper Enterprises Inc to Severyn Development Inc, $45,000.

MARILLA

• 11632 East Ave., Glenn P. Schenck; Jessica H. Schenck to Israel D. Escabi, $345,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5391 Crittenden Road, 5391 Crittenden Road Partnership to 5391 Crittenden Road LLC, $175,000.

• 6826 Cedar St., Steven M. Bedford; Mary Jo Carafice-Bedford to Benjamin Blankenship, $165,000.

• 12730 Lewis Road, Gregory R. Morrison; Renee Morrison to Michael E. Tamol, $157,777.

• 5062 Havenwood Drive, Stanley R. Tatara to Steven Bielak; Janine Hack, $79,800.

NORTH COLLINS

• 5405 Langford Road, Daniel V. Gallaway to Joshua Bradt, $144,000.

• Vacant land Gowanda State Road, Ronald C. Hirsch Jr. to Julia C. Crowell; Keith A. Crowell, $33,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 8 Hearthstone Terrace, Forbes Homes Inc to Matthew S. Beckett; Nicole L. Sass, $558,995.

• 3424 Angle Road, Michael A. Baer; Michele I. Baer to Joseph R. Lasker, $415,000.

• 183 Bridle Path, James B. Kane; James B. Kane Jr. to Carrie Duggan, $218,000.

• 3755 Abbott Road, Kathleen R. Oneil to Weeks&nowakowski LLC, $210,000.

• 12 Ridgewood Drive, Robert S. Dudek to Bonafede Mason Anthony Charles; Coraleigh Ann Dobson, $140,000.

SARDINIA

• 12249 Olean Road, Alden State Bank to Armstrong Enterprises LLC, $145,000.

• 13099 Pratham Road, James Carl Kopp to Caleb S. Spaulding; Carolyn D. Spaulding, $71,500.

SPRINGVILLE

• 29-31 Prospect Ave., Michael J. Rorick to Gilliam Wells LLC, $85,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 767 Young, James J. Flash; Michael J. Flash to 496 Mcconkey Drive LLC, $225,000.

• 189 Niagara St., Christina M. Lelito; Daniel A. Lelito to Ryan M. Petrie, $200,000.

• 204 Niagara Shore Drive, Charles R. Buck; Shirley C. Buck to Kcr Managers LLC, $190,000.

• 34 Harvington Road, Barbara Jean Maier; Robert J. Maier Sr. to Stephanie A. Strickland, $155,000.

• 249 Maldiner Ave., Rosemarie A. Plummer to Samantha Berical, $125,000.

• 136 Canton St., Kathleen J. Vereeke to Vincent M. Morana, $121,000.

• 138 Adam St., Eric Busch to Craig Hanlin, $115,000.

• 223 Kohler, Judith C. Hall; Judith Carol Hall to M Property Holdings LLC, $103,400.

• 39 Moyle Ave., Ashley Able to Ahmad Janno, $85,000.

• 264 Adam St., Dale A. Korte; Gary F. Korte; John E. Korte; Scott J. Korte to Isamu James Yokota, $80,000.

• 36 Simson, Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Gene Calvaneso, $50,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2908 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Retail Group LLC to 2908-2912 Delaware Ave. LLC, $465,000.

• 90 Grimsby Road, Mary Ann Lannan; Michael Lannan to Karen M. Kennedy; Susan T. Lipp, $339,999.

• 49 Bathurst Drive, Ellen Kavanaugh to Brooke Kibrick; Sean Kibrick, $281,000.

• 89 Princeton Boulevard, Andrew Pentheros; Kimberly A. Pentheros to Adam Kessler, $216,500.

• 97 Lincoln Boulevard, Caitlyn S. Schultz to Bryan Sharry, $205,000.

• 332 Mckinley Ave., Larry L. Simons; Margaret A. Simons to Eileen K. Spagna; Michele A. Spagna, $200,000.

• 155 Grayton Road, Amy L. Daniels; Amy L. Wlosinski; Peter J. Wlosinski to Juan Luis Santiago; Marla Ann Seaton, $195,000.

• 325 Grayton Road, Gloria A. Lorber; Gloria Ann Lorber to Deborah A. Smajdor; Joseph Z. Smajdor, $192,500.

• 47 Klauder Road, Gerald A. Peehler; Gerry Peehler; Mary Peehler; Mary F. Peehler to Michelle Christie, $185,000.

• 85 Stillwell, Emily A. Grisante to Mackenzie Britton, $180,000.

• 80 Ridgedale Circle, Colleen R. Pekins; Steven E. Uplinger to Courtney M. Boettcher; Eric C. Foels, $164,000.

• 95 Millwood Drive, Marion C. Steiman; Stephanie L. Steiman to Christopher L. Kloch, $160,000.

• 143 Cable, David A. Kelting to Susan M. Lankenau, $158,000.

• 67 Park Road, David J. Kennedy to William C. Higdon; Brianna R. Morring, $153,000.

• 87 Lincoln Boulevard, Joseph J. Chambers; Joseph J. Chambers Jr. to Bolender J. Nicholas, $150,000.

• 412 Woodgate Road, Kelsey Rose Tavano to Matthew R. Fahs; Kendelle A. Thomasula, $141,200.

• 194 Homewood Ave., Michelle M. Swanick to Daniel M. Rock, $141,000.

• 51 Fowler Ave., William F. Henecke; William F. Henecki; Tara E. Simmons to Mariah H. Toledo, $135,000.

• 54 Pullman Ave., Michael Joseph Chmiel; Brian Sutter; Jamie Sutter to Limaz LLC, $131,000.

• 409 Hamilton Boulevard, William D. Stoetzel to Beth E. Ulrich, $130,000.

• 249 Victoria Boulevard, Spencer H. Meara to Aung Naing; Tay Ehku Naing, $127,500.

• 946 Brighton Road, Susan A. Hewson to Todd J. Potter Jr., $125,000.

• 376 Tremont Ave., Joseph J. Garippo to Donald Slingerland Jr., $118,000.

• 307 Ogden Road, Coral Crisp to Matthew Obrien, $115,000.

• 80 Vulcan St., Mariah H. Toledo to Guinevere Jung, $114,900.

• 165 Wilmington Ave., Nancy M. Synder; County of Erie to Daniel Hanna, $97,000.

• 14 Fenwick Road, Keybank NA to Gino Albini, $90,000.

• 93 Dalton Drive, Carlton A. Murbach; Mary Ann Murbach to Wolcott Development LLC, $87,250.

• 164 Woodland Drive, Josephine M. Farrell; Josephine Farrell; Philip D. Leone to Christiana Trust Tr; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Tr dba, $74,467.

• 153 East Hazeltine Ave., Heather Lynn Buyea; Dawn M. Keller to Heather L. Buyea, $40,000.

• 208 Main St., Daniel Cain to Trevor Mullins; Brian Shamrock, $35,000.

WALES

• 6221 Maple Hill Road, Emily R. Manzone; Matthew R. Manzone to Ian Pazian, $176,250.

• 4949 Hunters Creek Road, Susan Gould; Susan C. Gould; Michaelene Agt Krupski to Julia L. Kosowski; Kenneth M. Kosowski, $160,000.

WEST SENECA

• 180 Wind Mill Road, Anthony J. Paliwoda; Rosemary Paliwoda to Elizabeth S. Goodman; Joshua D. Goodman, $251,000.

• 104 Brianwood, Elizabeth M. Gates; Philip S. Gates to Stephanie Solberg, $246,687.

• 86 Crownland Circle, Desanka Stoyanovski; Krume P. Stoyanovski to Brian Thomas Trzepkowski; Nanci Rose Trzepkowski, $235,000.

• 456 Seneca Creek Road, John B. Horan; John Bernard Horan to Umesh Kami; Kamali Rai, $226,000.

• 8 In The Woods Lane, Mary Rose Hoffman to Ronald G. Schrader; Teresa M. Schrader, $196,000.

• 58 Sibley Drive, Mary Jo Deck to Amanda L. Andrzejewski; Jack F. Andrzejewski Jr., $195,900.

• 24 Gardenville On The Green, Wanda J. Lysiak to Cynthia A. Tomaszewski, $180,000.

• 154 Briarhill Drive, Lindsay Maza; Lindsay M. Maza to Jacob D. Bett; Lindsey E. Walczyk, $170,000.

• 1 In The Woods Lane, Craig S. Brzostowski to Karen A. Pszonak; Walter R. Pszonak, $167,500.

• 164 Neubauer Court, Eileen M. Jurca to Denise M. Mcguigan, $160,000.

• 112 Fremont Ave., Jason M. Wojtanik to Daniel C. Lewis; Paige Mcgowan, $143,000.

• 58 Klas Ave., Carol A. Sutton to Paul Sikorski, $110,000.

• 1160 Indian Church Rd #11, Amanda L. Newhouse; Amanda L. Renzi to Tina F. Battistella, $91,000.

• 26 Delray Ave., Phh Mortgage Corporation to Michael William Hope, $90,000.