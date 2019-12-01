Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 4.

AKRON

• 9 Fassett St., Elizabeth M. Schultz to Charles R. Roggen; Heather Ward Roggen, $153,092.

ALDEN

• 656 Countyline Road, Amy L. Langiewicz; Donald J. Langiewicz II to Jerry Kajfasz, $180,000.

AMHERST

• 47 Wynngate Lane, Sandra A. Jones to Mitchell L. Seibel; Samantha Seibel, $405,000.

• 40 Hampton Hill Road, James A. Brophy Jr. to Leon Levinsky; Tamar Levinsky, $365,000.

• 83 Huntingwood Drive, James George Sabha; Nada Sabha to Agregado Perpertua Socorro Leonor B; Raymond Darby Agregado, $359,777.

• 63 Westfield Road, Hsin-Yo Wang to Christa Mchale; Patrick B. Mchale, $335,000.

• 8 Old Orchard St., Lawrence F Pace Revocable Trust 081716 Tr to Yu Zhen Ren; Hsun Mei Tung, $325,000.

• 561 Cottonwood Drive, David D. Durno; Jamie M. Leppard to Megan M. Owens; James P. Pauly Jr., $255,000.

• 76 Heritage Rd E, Constance Brown; Lawrence C. Brown to Jacqueline M. Gray, $250,000.

• 220 Haussauer Road, Corrine M. Klein; Geoffrey K. Klein; George L. Klein; Gregory K. Klein; Richard K. Klein to Adam R. Pellnat Sr.; Jordan A. Pellnat, $200,000.

• 212 Clearfield Drive, Nicholas A. Christopher to John M. Dennee, $192,000.

• 144 Lafayette Boulevard, Patricia A. Mead to Michael P. Braunscheidel Jr., $170,000.

• 508 Windermere Boulevard, Jeffrey M. Champlin to Matthew S. Rich, $132,000.

• 14 Millbrook Court, Daniel T. Wesolowski to Jessie P. Dorman; Mark D. Wolf Jr., $130,000.

• 3155 Hopkins Road, Marie C. Monkelbaan; Marie Catherine Monkelbaan to Daniel J. Spoth; Donald F. Spoth, $125,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 215 Bowen Road, Mervin L&margaret E Baker Irrevocable Trust to Renee A. Tarrant, $390,000.

• 2132 Lapham Road, Michael G. Sack; Shirley M. Sack to Ann Marie Goss; Jason W. Perry, $180,000.

BUFFALO

• 580 Starin, West Buffalo Apartment Group LLC to Starin Properties LLC, $1,200,000.

• 218 Lexington, 594 Sheridan Drive LLC to Kline Design LLC, $350,000.

• 225 Lovering Ave., Ronald Ruffino Jr. to Patrick L. Gagnon, $278,000.

• 136 Parkdale, Key Flooring LLC to Team Soda Properties LLC, $205,000.

• 1753 Hertel, Keith F. Wojciechowski to Amy Clark, $183,000.

• 68 Albemarle, Norma J. Dittiger to Om Karkee, $155,000.

• 62 Indian Church Road, Thomas J. Interdonato to William Dumovich Jr., $152,500.

• 104 Cheltenham, Phyllis Rose Jaremka to Alexander W. Spatzer, $146,000.

• 21 Kofler Ave., Javier Vazquez to Nancy Santos, $125,000.

• 94 Ullman, Richard Bognar to Win Jerome Lai; Josephin Meh, $120,000.

• 235 Cumberland Ave., James M. Mcdonald; James Michael Mcdonald to Cory Mcallister; Melissa Mcallister, $100,000.

• 432 Wohlers, Anastasia Petrov to Nasima Aktar, $95,000.

• 129 Schiller, Pff LLC to Kelli Kimbrough, $69,000.

• 110 Andover, Robert C. Jones II to Salim Uddin, $67,000.

• 1497 Broadway, Mitu&sons Corporation to Shamsuddin Ahmed; Rehana Akhter, $60,000.

• 222 Laurel, Tabitha Mcgowan to Charles Mcgowan, $60,000.

• 33 Koons Ave., Mark Adamusik to Safari Bolingo; Adoni Twizere, $40,000.

• 9 Dover, Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC to Abul Hasan; Monira Khatun, $38,000.

• 90 Domedion Ave., Shahida USA Inc to Israt Anjum Inc, $30,000.

• 45 Texas, Nfn Jashim to Jannatul Ferdaus; Md Solaman, $25,500.

• 31 Eller Ave., Firoz Ahmed to Mohammed D. Alam, $25,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 10 Strasmer Road, Catalina B. Zarraga; Digna B. Zarraga to Kaleb Strayer; Megan E. Strayer, $264,800.

• 103 Sebring Drive, Linda M. Nolan; Thomas R. Nolan Jr. to Ping Lin; Wei Zhao, $195,000.

• 88 Susan Drive, Rebecca Hejmanowski; Scott Hejmanowski to Colleen A. Proulx, $190,000.

• 85 Beryl Drive, Stephanie J. Lewczyk; Tenzin Wangjor to Paul Micahel J J; Jessica A. Tague, $169,494.

• 194 Mcnaughton Ave., Rebecca L. Sipprell to Denise A. Punch, $155,000.

• 152 Ellen Drive, Janina M. Iwanicka; Gary M. Louth to Highland Williamsville LLC, $145,000.

• 84 Autumnwood Drive, Michal K. Stepien to Lindsey Harrington; Sean Mcleod, $143,000.

• 182 Olmstead Ave., Jamie S. Sheldon; Jonathan L. Sheldon to Tammy Elsaesser; Jerome Walsh, $139,500.

• 97 Girard Ave., Richard Staufenberger Sr. to Kathleen M. Jackson, $133,076.

• 225 Bright St., Mary Dombrowski; Stanely A. Dombrowski to Emily D. Kenney, $121,000.

• 121 Currier Ave., Kathleen A. Jay; Lawrence H. Michalski; Natalie Michalski to Daisy Salgado, $100,000.

• 154 Peachtree Road, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to Kurban Ali Sikder, $84,000.

CLARENCE

• 8205 Clarherst Drive, Lois A. Dobbins; Terrence L. Dobbins to Kayla E. Interdonato; Thomas J. Interdonato, $379,500.

• 4700 Goodrich Road, Daniel R. Fike; Kelly M. Fike to Linda J. Fike; Richard M. Fike, $372,000.

• 5180 Ledge Lane, Cheryl A. Aloi; Michael P. Hoenow to Alexa L. Santora, $260,000.

• 8635 Sheridan Drive, Jonathan C. Hayman; Jonathan Charles Hayman to Denise L. Reinhardt, $40,000.

CONCORD

• 5769 Kaiser Road, Hawk L. Horschel to Cheryl L. Horschel; Louis A. Horschel, $202,000.

• 12598 Mortons Corners Road, Jody M. Smith; Kelli M. Smith to Brianna R. Horschel; Hawk L. Horschel, $200,000.

• 13330 Mortons Cor, Donald G. Slaughenhaupt to Hunter J. Delia, $107,000.

EDEN

• 8546 Jennings Road, Jeffrey P. Fitzgerald to Garrett Lorenzo, $219,000.

ELMA

• 80 Dorris Drive, Jeanette M. Demarchi to David M. Harris; Christyn A. Thibault, $370,000.

• 171 Kings Road, Denise M. Jenney; Kevin C. Jenney to Paula M. Wuest; Randall D. Wuest, $285,000.

• 1880 Girdle Road, 460 E Center LLC to Lydia A. Pikul; Pikul Ric Hard A, $85,000.

• Vacant land 1240 Girdle Road, Muriel Martin; Robert W. Martin to Emily O. Lemos; D Lemoschad, $6,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 42 Continental Lane, Karen K. Dimatteo; Louis J. Dimatteo to Daniel R. Schiesser; Diana L. Schiesser, $299,000.

• 195 Marlin Road, Joshua Milovich; Heather L. Polc to Casey Lillis; Justina L. Lillis, $265,000.

• 3342 Stony Point Road, Michael Kibler; Tina Kibler to John Arida, $240,000.

HAMBURG

• 6314 White Oak Way, Jordan B. Litwiniak; Stacey L. Litwiniak to Christopher J. Ohnmeiss; Jessica M. Ohnmeiss, $279,000.

• 4641 Queens Court, Diane F. Boss; Ronald P. Boss to Michael R. Koeppel; Virginia A. Koeppel, $272,500.

• 119 East Prospect Ave., Judith Falkowski to Caitlin Wojciechowski; Keith Wojciechowski, $257,000.

• 5387 Southwestern, Irene Smuda; Stephen S. Smuda to Jimmy Vu, $150,000.

• 4674 Wilson Drive, Joyce M. Salisbury; Richard L. Salisbury to Edwin Burgos, $127,900.

• 4649 Lakeshore Road, Leonard E. Wojtkowiak; Shirley A. Wojtkowiak to Donald D. Piatek III; Jessica M. Wojtkowiak, $120,000.

HOLLAND

• 9523 South Protection Road, Michael J. Magaris to Amanda R. Barone; Logan R. Bonczar, $141,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 9 Balen Drive, David R. Burke; Donna M. Burke; Kenneth J. Burke; Wendy Conte; Katheleen Krakowiak to Amro N. Ahmed, $162,500.

• 92 Wiesner Road, Denis J. Lawn; Mary Lawn to Kelsey R. Quinn, $132,500.

• 38 Pine St., Lucy Maiorano to Brigid C. Fay, $77,500.

LANCASTER

• 3830-3860 Walden Ave., Pleasant Meadows Associates LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $450,000.

• 27 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kenneth M. Malecki; Lori A. Malecki, $390,381.

• 1 Willow Ridge Lane, Kenneth M. Malecki; Lori A. Malecki to Sandeep Mehat; Gurpreet S. Nijjar, $325,000.

• 37 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia A. Adduci, $306,824.

• 12 Cobblestone Court, Bryan M. Jacobson; Karen Jacobson to Alexis A. Eashak; Christopher M. Eashak, $275,000.

• 3 Denton Drive, Judith A. Incorvaia; Ronald M. Incorvaia to Bryan M. Jacobson; Karen Jacobson, $265,000.

• 7 Edward St., Beltz Family Trust 033117 Tr to Ashley Senko; Eric Senko, $160,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11226 Hiller Road, Derek J. Mohr; Elizabeth J. Mohr to Edward Krier; Jeanne M. Krier, $115,000.

• Vacant land Crittenden Road, Charles P. Tripi; Priscilla M. Tripi to Laura M. Andolina; Peter J. Andolina, $30,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 180 Sunset Terrace, Warner Dale Kenneth Jr; Jennifer Forster Warner to Ceco Properties LLC, $219,900.

• 34 Royalcrest Road, Carolann Schaefer to James E. Smith, $148,900.

SARDINIA

• 10099 Wagner Road, Brenda A. Solly to Lisa M. Taylor, $295,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 85 Harriet St., Tyler Jaggi to Turn-Key Properties LLC, $130,000.

• 228 William St., Richard J. Lent Jr. to Sandra Cassidy, $127,000.

• 146 Bouck St., Justina L. Potenzo to Alarik A. Tabron; Ashley M. Tabron, $117,000.

• 434 Fletcher St., Donald E. Jurek; Paulette M. Jurek to Angela M. Morgan; Duane S. Sawyer, $103,120.

TONAWANDA

• 61 Raintree Parkway, Denise Cefalu; Denise Doxbeck to Megan Mogavero, $243,000.

• 58 Courier Boulevard, Barry F. Mclaughlin; Katharine M. Mclaughlin to Jonathan M. Schembri, $205,999.

• 196 Victoria Boulevard, Stefanucci/turner Living Trust Tr to Mark N. Buscarino, $201,000.

• 91 Ivy Lea, Steven C. Kos to Emily Anderson, $200,000.

• 376 Moore Ave., Ashley6 R. Keppel; Daniel R. Keppel to Frances A. Mills; Joseph P. Suszynski, $192,000.

• 134 Ashford Ave., Deresa B. Mcmaster; Robert J. Mcmaster to April M. Makula; Brian S. Makula, $182,600.

• 99 Paige Ave., Sterling L. Clark to Stephanie Sullivan, $177,550.

• 121 Linden Ave., Barbara V. Rackley to Lisa Vesperman, $172,500.

• 155 Pickford, Patricia A. Smith to Tara Rose Lucas, $166,000.

• 306 Dushane Drive, Roy J. Fanutti Jr.; Nancy Ann Geiger to Marie Prout, $155,000.

• 141 Desmond Drive, Wne Property Acquistion LLC; Wne Property Acquistions LLC to Jill Mcgrath, $155,000.

• 192 Liston St., Sharon R. Koch; Edward S. Rutkowski; Roseanne M. Rutkowski; Roselle M. Rutkowski to Lindsay F. Friedman; Neil E. Friedman, $150,000.

• 195 Pickford Ave., Kelsey Mulvey to Martin J. See, $147,000.

• 59 Tremont Ave., Mary C. Mcmullen; Robert Allen Mcmullen to Patrick M. Meyers, $145,500.

• 25 Charleston Ave., Henry Joseph to Amanda C. Collins; Nicholas R. Collins, $130,000.

• 169 Dupont Ave., Sarah J. Boncore; Sarah Jane Boncore to Victoria Ann Lascelle, $128,000.

• 58 Marian Drive, Martha Diluca; Judy Galatioto; Barbara Johnston; Daniel Johnston to Eric D. Johnston, $125,000.

• 83 North End Ave., Delores V. Fitzgibbons; Dolores V. Fitzgibbons; Paul M. Fitzgibbons to Thomas Benkovich, $110,000.

• 174 Roswell Ave., Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acuqistion Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Socity Fsb dba to Ahmed T. Abdullah, $57,000.

WEST SENECA

• 216 Orchard Park Road, Greens On Cazenovia LLC to Caz View LLC, $300,000.

• 140 Crofton Drive, Rachael A. Decker; Adam J. Haker to Renee M. Janis; Steven P. Janis, $230,000.

• 151 Greenmeadow, John J. Savannah to Chase Rangel; Emily Rangel, $160,000.

• 206 Westcliff Drive, Helen Krause; Helen Theresa Krause to Ashlie R. Bojarski; Michael T. Bojarski, $160,000.