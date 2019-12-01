Chapel at CrossPoint buys former Niagara Catholic High School for $750,000

The Diocese of Buffalo has sold the closed Niagara Catholic High School and Middle School to the Chapel at CrossPoint for $750,000.

The sale was announced in July, but the price wasn't disclosed until the deed, signed by Bishop Richard J. Malone, was filed Nov. 21 in the Niagara County clerk's office.

The Getzville-based megachurch will hold its Niagara Falls services in the school.

The school on 66th Street closed in June 2018, after the diocese decided it could no longer afford to subsidize the school, which opened in 1955 as Bishop Duffy High School.

This is the third real estate deal between the diocese and the Chapel. The former St. Mary's Church, rectory and school in Lockport were sold for $325,000 in November 2018, although the Chapel began holding services there in 2016.

In 2007, the Chapel bought the former St. Florian's Church on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo for $275,000. At first it was called the Chapel at Elmwood, but later it was spun off as Renovation Church.