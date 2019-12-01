Cats, goats and chickens die in Niagara County fires

Two goats and about a dozen chickens died in a garage fire in Wheatfield on Sunday, while three cats are believed to have perished in a Newfane apartment fire.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that at about 4:10 a.m., a passerby saw smoke coming from a detached garage at 6716 Ward Road, Wheatfield. Deputies found the rear of the 25-by-30-foot wooden structure engulfed in flames.

Deputies awakened the residents of the house while Bergholz, St. Johnsburg and Adams volunteer firefighters quelled the blaze, but the owner said the goats and chickens in the garage were lost.

At 4:24 a.m., the Miller Hose and Wrights Corners fire companies were called to a two-unit dwelling at 6604 Ridge Road, where a female resident said the rear apartment was full of smoke.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading, but the woman told deputies three cats may not have escaped.

No human injuries were reported in either fire. No causes or damage estimates had been determined Sunday.