Bills-Steelers Dec. 15 kickoff moved to 8:20 p.m.

Kickoff for the Buffalo Bills' Dec. 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field has been moved to 8:20 p.m., the NFL announced Sunday night.
The game will be nationally televised by NBC, a decision prompted by both the Bills (9-3) and the Steelers (7-5) being in the thick of the playoff hunt. Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 20-13 on Sunday.
The Bills' only other Sunday Night Football appearance came in 2007, the second year of the series, in a 56-10 loss against the New England Patriots.
To make room for Bills-Steelers in the prime-time slot, the league moved the kickoff of the Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Chargers game in L.A. to 4:05 p.m.
Story topics: buffalo bills/ nbc/ New England Patriots/ pittsburgh steelers
Share this article