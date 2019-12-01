Aquarium of Niagara closes for 10 days during construction of shark and ray exhibit

The Aquarium of Niagara will be closed from Monday through Dec. 11 because of construction of its new shark and stingray exhibit.

The $1.85 million M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay will be installed in a shallow 4,000-gallon tank just inside the Aquarium's main entrance.

The exhibit will give visitors a chance to reach into the water and touch bamboo sharks, a small species that doesn't bite, as well as Atlantic and yellow stingrays, whose barb – or stinger – will be trimmed to make the interactions safe.

Gary K. Siddall, Aquarium executive director, said when construction began in late September that the Niagara Falls facility would be acquiring the animals over the next several months.

The exhibit is targeted to open in June.

Besides $250,000 from M&T Bank, funding included $370,000 from the state-funded but locally controlled Cataract Tourism Target Zone Fund; $273,000 from Empire State Development; $200,000 from the John R. Oishei Foundation; and $167,000 from the City of Niagara Falls.