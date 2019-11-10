This past week’s snow was nothing more than a conversation piece, with .6-inch on Thursday and another .2-inch early Saturday, for Buffalo. This next round is taking shape to be significant, with its greatest impact on travel during Monday afternoon and well into the evening. Click here for National Weather Service headquarter probabilities for 4 inches or more of accumulation Monday.

All of Western New York is within the 70% high probability contour. In addition, as winds will gradually pick up out of the northeast and eventually north, that will bring some Lake Ontario enhancement to what will be a general, widespread snowfall. With all this in mind, the NWS Buffalo office has issued a winter storm watch for all eight counties from late Monday morning through late Monday night.

Breaking down the details, the morning commute will be much less impacted than the commute home.

Sunday evening, light rain showers will mix with wet snow then change to light snow toward the start of the commute. With temperatures above freezing overnight, the early snow may not accumulate much during the first part of the day. The best chance for slick surfaces will be on bridges and overpasses during the early commute. Overall the morning commute will be considerably easier than the ride home. By late in the day Monday, this high-resolution model depicts a heavier rate of snowfall. Where you see the magenta near Pennsylvania, that could be sleet falling, rather than snow.

As we approach the dinner hour Monday, the accumulating snow will be driven by a cold northeast wind at 15-25 mph, gustier near Lake Ontario. Much of the region will already have around 3 or 4 inches of snow on the ground, so some blowing snow will develop as temperatures begin to drop into the upper 20s. By late evening, this model (and others) indicates widespread moderate to heavy rates of snowfall with a brisk north wind producing blowing snow.

Obviously, most people should be safe at home and off the roads by that time, but travel will be rough for those still driving – passable but rough. The potentially good news for the Tuesday morning commute is the widespread snow will have diminished to lighter scattered snow showers as winds shift to the northwest. If the plows have been at work overnight Monday, the commute back to work should be better than the previous ride home.

The modeled amounts show higher totals to the north, reflective of some Lake Ontario enhancement, with somewhat lesser amounts near the Pennsylvania line.

The northwest flow on Tuesday shows most of Lake Huron’s more organized lake-effect bands targeting northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, rather than Western New York, so additional amounts during the day will be relatively minor and more scattered.

The Buffalo NWS preliminary accumulation range of 6 to 10 inches is quite reasonable, and I’m not going to differ much from it. I might suggest a range of 8 to 10 inches in many locations north of Buffalo, especially closer to Lake Ontario, 6 to 9 inches near the city and Southtowns and possibly closer to 4 to 7 inches around Olean and Wellsville, reduced by some sleet for several hours. What should be kept in mind as the snow progresses into the evening is the falling temperatures will begin to make the snow more prone to blowing and drifting, so visibility will frequently be reduced in the gusty winds. On roads such at Routes 31 and 104 to the north, gustier winds may produce near whiteouts closer to the lake.

For this time of the year, the polar air mass moving in will be exceptionally cold. The average high on Tuesday is about 49, and we’ll be peaking in the low to mid-20s at best, with a 10- to 20-mph wind adding a nasty chill. Tuesday night lows will be well into the low teens. We’ll still top off at the mid-20s on Wednesday, with a recovery of sorts to the upper 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Currently, it appears we’ll face a fairly sharp shot of cold air returning next Saturday, with some quick recovery by the next day.