SCHABER, Alma Isabelle (Daniels)

SCHABER - Alma Isabelle (nee Daniels)

Passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 102. Born in Sharpsburg, PA, on June 21, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Nellie May Unger Daniels; she was the wife of the late Jacob Schaber, who passed away on August 12, 1978. Alma was the mother of Judith (Daniel) King and the late Jacob Schaber and Janet (late James) Kipfer; she is also survived by six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 10-11 AM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com