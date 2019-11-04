Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 4, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: Good advice from humorist Will Rogers, born on this date in 1879, “Always drink upstream from the herd.”

• • •

ALL AROUND US – Architectural historian Chuck LaChiusa talks about Buffalo’s ever-growing displays of public art at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.”

• • •

STOP AND SHOP – Small Indulgences will offer a wide selection of jewelry items for sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Proceeds benefit programs at the hospital.

Craft items from more than 30 artisans, as well as baked goods, confections and jams and jellies will be available at the annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium at Beechwood Homes, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Proceeds benefit recreation programs for Beechwood residents.

• • •

VOTE AND EAT – St. David’s Episcopal Cjurch, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, will hold an Election Day clam chowder sale and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lunch is $8. For info, call 674-4679 or email stdavidswny@gmail.com.

Somerset Lodge 639, Free & Accepted Masons, will host an Election Day spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Faith United Methodist Church 1449 Quaker Road, Barker. Dinners prepared by chef Gordie Harper are $8, $5 kids under 10 and free for youngsters 5 and under.

Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., Newfane, will serve an Election Day chicken and biscuit dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dinners are $10, $5 kids 3 to 10, free for children 2 and under. Extra pies will be available for sale.

• • •

WELCOME ABOARD – ACC Cribbage invites experienced cribbage players to join them for games on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Hamburg American Legion Post, 2 Memorial Drive off Pierce Avenue. For info, call 871-0410.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Circle II Women’s Group from First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, holds a Happy Holiday Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with a mini boutique, plant place and thrift shop. A $6 luncheon featuring chicken and biscuits and home-baked pie is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• • •

COME FROM AFAR – Buffalo String Works joins the Buffalo Chamber Players for “Emigres,” a program highlighting the experiences of immigrants and refugees, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall. It includes works by two BCP composers-in-residence – Mary Kouyoumdjian and Roland E. Martin – who will be present. Tickets are $25, $5 students.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barbara J. Reif, Nita Ferrell, Mary St. Mary, Joe Hopkins, Frank Housh, Carrie Maciejewski, McKenna Godzich, Billy “J” Johnson, Patti Draper, Jen Zakrzewski, Brian Placta, Joanne Ziolo, Brendan Buczkowski, Skyla Bain, Michael Streb, Glenn Pasier, Kai Burnett, Jay Marinaro and Erin Reukauf.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.