O'CONNOR, Mary Lou (Hawkins)

O'CONNOR - Mary Lou (nee Hawkins)

At 90 years, of Kenmore, November 2, 2019, beloved wife of 68 years to William M. O'Connor; dear mother of Kathleen Benzaquin, Eileen (John Cobb), Margaret O'Connor, Betsy (John) White, Brigid Cotton, William (Nancy), Thomas (Niki) and Sheilagh O'Connor; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren; sister of the late Lt. James Hawkins, Jr., late Robert (late Patricia) and the late Donald (late Janet) Hawkins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church at 10 AM. Memorials to the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo 14214 or Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, 641 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14202 are preferred.