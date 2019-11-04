Man reports $23,000 in luxury items stolen from car on West Side

A $500 Louis Vuitton duffle bag. A $1,500 pair of jeans. Plus two laptops, more than $10,000 in jewelry and a $300 sweater.

Those were the items reported stolen Saturday morning from a car on Prospect Avenue near Hampshire Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

All told, the value of the items stolen from the Mercedes-Benz totaled more than $23,000, the victim told police.

The thief threw a rock through the driver's side window to gain access to the inside of the vehicle, according to the report.