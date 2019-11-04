Letter: Trump made the right call in signaling exit from Syria

In response to a recent letter criticizing among other things, President Trump’s pullout in Syria, my experience on the front line in Korea in 1952 has given me a different view.

We were in a war without a mandate to win. Our American men were equipped with only old, worn weapons left from World War II. We were ordered not to return fire when we were fired at by the Chinese. We had a shortage of shells and ammo but the Chinese sure didn’t.

We were there only to occupy and many lives were lost.

I agree with President Trump. The constant drip of American lives put in harm’s way in countries who have been fighting each other for centuries has to stop.

John Fauth

Orchard Park