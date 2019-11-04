Letter: Religious right is a drag on conservative movement

The Buffalo News ran a column by Richard Vatz on Oct. 20 that repeated a theme that’s becoming all too common, namely the discrimination against conservative thought.

While I’m sure his data is correct, I find his conclusions significantly faulty. First, who is surprised that the majority of universities are progressive? It’s always been that way. University students have been protesting against the status quo for centuries.

Second, comparing race discrimination to the lack of acceptance of modern conservative thought is a gross distortion. Universities have been challenging the status quo for centuries. That is the time to learn to think out of the box.

The problem that Mr. Katz failed to discuss is that the conservative movement within the United States has been hijacked by the religious conservatives. William F. Buckley or Barry Goldwater would never condone such an intrusion. Conservatives are often defined as not being too far out of the box. They use tried and tested policies and tread carefully on the untried.

A university should be about exploring, testing new ideas and expanding your perspective. That usually means that they start with the tried and look for solutions that have not been tried. However, when religion enters the debate, and we rely on belief, why is anyone surprised that the universities don’t embrace it?

Goldwater pined about the intrusion of the religious right into the conservative movement and feared soon we’ll have to consult with God to know what to do. I’m sure most all universities have courses in comparative religions. The conservative ideas of Buckley should be part of any solid education, but the idea that the current conservatives represent him is a lie.

No wonder the universities are rejecting them. History has shown that they don’t belong there, and too often are harmful to new ideas. How long did it take the Catholic Church to forgive Aristotle?

Charles Zernentsch

Hamburg