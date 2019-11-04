Letter: More policing needed of our downtown streets

I have worked downtown for four decades, am aware and consider myself pretty knowledgeable and street savvy regarding the logistics of various private buildings, public offices and parking.

It is my habit to walk during the lunch hour. With recent and frequent news reports of assaults on and around Main Street, I am particularly aware during my walks that there seems to be absolutely no police presence on Main Street and the surrounding blocks during the lunch hour, morning arrival and afternoon departure times.

In my observation, the blocks of Main, Court, Church, Pearl, Washington and Franklin streets, among others, which are heavily traveled by foot by downtown workers daily, seem to be void of any police presence.

The Buffalo News reported an Oct. 28 stabbing which took place at 4 p.m. at 345 Main St., and previously a noon-time stabbing at Main and Court. I have personal knowledge of a random physical assault occurring at the corner of Court and Pearl during the noon hour on Sept. 12. That assault, which did not make the news reports, resulted in physical injuries to the victim with the assailant fleeing on foot and not apprehended.

I’m not sure what it is going to take – a few more random assaults or worse crimes? Please find the funds in the budgets to properly and adequately police our downtown streets and keep us safe. The safety of everyone is a crucial factor in any revitalization efforts of our city.

Sandra McCarthy

West Seneca