Letter: Hook and Ladder trio praised for work along Seneca Street

I was happy to read the recent letter on the Hook and Ladder Firemen. These three men are a testament to being true to your roots and are setting a wonderful example in the community. By investing in South Buffalo they are change agents for a ZIP code that has long been neglected.

Let’s return 14210 to its glory days and support these firemen in their quest to celebrate the Seneca Street Corridor and its vibrant community. Move over Elmwood and Hertel Avenue, because due to their hard work and dedication Seneca Street is once again coming on strong.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca