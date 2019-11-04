Letter: A Trump voter asks: What was I thinking?

I am growing weary of President Trump’s constant berating of those he appoints, then dismissing them.

Even more weary of the constant tweets of his meetings with foreign leaders as being “beautiful”and “wonderful” when previously these leaders were being justifiably condemned by the president.

Tweets instead of press conferences which he does not hold – his disdain of the press being the reason.

Also, meetings with foreign leaders at his golf resort in Miami. That’s what Camp David is for. Leaving the Kurds when we made so much progress in that war against Turkey.

What was I thinking when I voted for this man? Obviously nothing.

David Zelonis

Grand Island