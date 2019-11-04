Home of the Week: A complete redo in Lancaster

Local interior designer Barb Reformat, vice president of the Interior Design Association of Western New York, and showroom designer at Tiles International in Orchard Park, recently submitted photos of the two-bedroom, 2½-bath townhouse she and her husband bought in 2017 and completely remodeled.

Here is how she described the place in The Buffalo News' "Home of the Week" online feature:

"My husband Mike and I have completely remodeled a townhouse over the past 21 months. The house was home to an older couple who resided there in the summer and had not been renovated for over 20 years.

"The house was full of flowered and paisley wallpaper, poufy valances and vertical blinds, 'acres' of discolored white carpeting, vinyl floors in three baths and kitchen, lavender and pink countertops and oak cabinets.

"We installed smoked oak floors with a brushed finish, countertops of quartzite, Carrara marble and quartz in the baths and kitchen and replaced or painted the cabinets.

"Every inch of this house was changed.

"We replaced almost all of our furniture throughout with new. We put our bedroom set in the guest bedroom and bought a chalk painted bedroom set and silver trunks for nightstands in the master bedroom.

"The art loft contains original paintings by our son, Dr. Derek D. Reformat, a plastic surgeon in Boston.

"I did my bathroom as a 'glamour bath' with a navy cabinet, brushed-gold fixtures, Carrara marble and a rug-pattern tile floor. My husband's bath is masculine in shades of taupe, brown and gray.

"We have flipped many houses in our 39 years of marriage (we have moved 11 times!), but my friends say this house is the most 'me'!" she wrote.

