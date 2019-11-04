HILLMAN, George H.

HILLMAN - George H. Of Alden, NY, November 2, 2019, beloved husband of the late Inez Hillman; dear father of Nancy (Dean Bieler) Keicher, Gary (Tonya), Randy (Susan) and the late Dale (Dorothy) Hillman; survived also by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by one granddaughter; brother of Joan (Francis) Hill and the late Walter Hillman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, on Tuesday from 6-8 PM, where services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com