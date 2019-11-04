GRAHAM, Madeline R. (Maybee)

November 3, 2019, of the Seneca Territory, at the age of 65, former wife and best friend of Donald Graham, Sr.; loving mother of Donald Graham, Jr.; daughter of the late David Lester and Beatrice Maybee; sister of Peter, David, Maria and George Maybee, Beatrice John, Tricia, Danny Maybee, Miranda, Maggie and Marla Thompson; also predeceased by many brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday at the home of Joyce Gates, 12673 Rt. 438, Seneca Territory, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Madeline was a member of the Seneca Heron Clan. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com