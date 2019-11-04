Genesee County man acquitted of sex charges involving child

A Genesee County jury last week acquitted a man of charges he had sexual contact with a victim younger than 13.

Mark D. Tooley, of Elba, was found not guilty Thursday in Genesee County Court, his defense attorney and a court representative said.

Tooley had been indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sexual act and child endangerment in connection with an alleged incident last Christmas Eve in Stafford, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office previously said.

Tooley, whose trial started Oct. 28 with jury selection, had maintained his innocence since the Sheriff's Office started investigating, met with investigators twice without an attorney present and rejected plea offers, defense attorney James Ostrowski said in a news release.