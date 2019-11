EYERMANN, Shelley A. (Weber)

November 2, 2019, dearest mother of Danielle (Stephen) Engrassia and Chad (Kelly) Federico; loving grandmother of Benjamin, Ryan, Alex, Samantha and Anna. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held following visitation at 7 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined.