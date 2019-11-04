DOMARADZKI, Mary D. (Twardowski)

DOMARADZKI - Mary D. (nee Twardowski)

Age 87, of North Tonawanda, passed away November 3, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Alexander Domaradzki and loving companion of the late Chester Musilowski; beloved mother of Marilyn (Michael) Nucci, Nancy (Richard) Novak, John (Anne Marie) Domaradzki, Joanne (Frank) Jones, Steve (Laura) Domaradzki, Eugene (Olga Ivanova) Domaradzki, Nina (Richard) Gagnon, Thomas Domaradzki and Robert (Colleen) Domaradzki; grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. (at Ward Rd.), North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa R. C. Church, 626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com