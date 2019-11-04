CASPER, Ava M. (Leicht)

November 1, 2019, beloved wife of Blake Casper and fur-baby moma to Buck and Zeus; daughter of Judith Laskowski and James (Bernadette) Leicht and daughter-in-law of Julie and late John Casper; sister of Joshua Fruchtel, Yesmin Yaghi, Jacquelyn and Quenten Leicht, late James Leicht, Jr.; sister-in-law of Elise (Damion) Klieber; also survived by aunts, uncles nieces, a nephew and cousins. Family present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday (at a time to be announced). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com