ZAJAC - Norbert H. October 31, 2019, of Depew, NY, beloved husband of the late Nancy (Menz) Zajac; son of the late Stanley and Stella (Snuszka) Zajac: brother of the late Stanley Jr., (Marian) Zajac and the late Alice (Lawrence) Fabian; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held November 23, at 10 AM, in The Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. No prior visitation. Please assemble at church. Mr. Zajac was a Marine Corps veteran, member of the American Legion, The Cushman Lodge, member of the YMS of R, and Ushers Society. Donations made be made to the Willow Lodge, c/o Nancy Kaszynski, at the Buffalo Veterans Hospital (862-3237). Arrangements made by barron-miller funeral home, inc.