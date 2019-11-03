WURTZ, Francis A., Jr.

WURTZ - Francis A., Jr. Of Corfu, at the age of 56, on October 31, 2019, son of the late Francis A., Sr. and Ann E. (nee Fisher) Wurtz; brother of Elizabeth, Linus (late Debbie) and Grant (Jennifer) Wurtz; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, on Saturday, November 9, at 1 PM. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, 1 Naval Park, Buffalo, NY 14202. Condolences www.GANNONFUNERAL.com