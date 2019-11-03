Woman ends party early, is attacked by unhappy party-goer

A 38-year-old woman who tried to end a party early Saturday suffered a serious facial cut in a confrontation with one of the party-goers, Niagara Falls police reported.

The woman had been hosting the party in her 13th Street residence, according to police, but abruptly ordered everyone to leave at around 2:30 a.m. When one of the party-goers became upset and refused to go, police said, the woman threw a ceramic mug at him and missed.

The man reportedly picked up the mug and smashed the woman in the face with it, causing a large gash from her left ear to her cheek that bled profusely. When police arrived, they found the woman lying on her back on the dining room floor, with a trail of blood around her.

The attacker was described as a black male, middle-aged and about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.