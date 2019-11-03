WILSON, Betty I.

WILSON - Betty I. Age 96, passed away October 26, 2019, in Buffalo General Hospital, wife of the late Raymond C. Wilson; dear mother of Raymond D. Wilson; grandmother of Asia R. Wilson and Raynah O. Wilson; sister of Louella Phillips and William Hunt Sr. Wake services will be held Saturday, November 9, at 10 AM, followed by a 11 AM. Funeral at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Please share your condolences at www.tonylpickens.com