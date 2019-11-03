WILLIAMS, Melissa Louise

WILLIAMS - Melissa Louise Of Buffalo, at the age of 36, on October 25, 2019, daughter of Dolores Ann (nee Davis) Williams; sister of Donald Williams and Robert James Williams. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 AM.