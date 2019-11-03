Deaths Death Notices
WESSEL - Norbert R. October 26, 2019, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, beloved father of Derek (Kimberly) Wessel and Andrea (Jeffrey) Volz; dearest grandfather of Caitlyn, Matthew, Nathan Wessel and Gus and Grant Volz; loving brother of Kathleen Tank, Janet (Peter) Klemann, David, Thomas (Marlene), Beverly (Edward Cicotte) Wessel, Paul (Adele) and Carolyn Kerr; also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends. Norbert was a proud graduate of Canisius College, where he played on the men's basketball team. His family meant everything to him. Memorial service will be held in the Summer of 2020.
