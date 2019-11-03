Week Nine's top high school football performers and how the News' ranked teams fared

Here are the top performers in Week 9 in high school football:
- Patrick Mootry returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown, broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and made several tackles for McKinley in a 7-0 win over West Seneca West. In the same game, Davon Cottom made 13 tackles and recorded an interception for McKinley.
- Jason Mansell passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and two scores for Lancaster in a 28-7 win over Jamestown. In the same game, Jaylen Butera rushed 24 times for 152 yards, added 33 yards receiving and made five tackles on defense for Jamestown.
- Mike Pataky made 14.5 tackles, including four for losses, for Orchard Park in a 21-14 win over Bennett. In the same game, Jack Sharp threw a 40-yard touchdown pass and rushed 72 yards for the go-ahead score for OP.
- Devotie Pompey rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, passed for a 2-point conversion and recorded an interception for Bennett in its loss to Orchard Park.
- Keith Jackson ran for touchdowns of 1 and 15 yards and caught a 21-yard pass for a score as South Park defeated Grand Island, 36-23.
- Zavon Overton caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt 65 yards for another TD for Clymer/Sherman/Panama in its 42-12 win over Randolph.
- John Washington rushed 10 times for 110 yards and a touchdown for WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in its 42-7 win over Pioneer. In the same game, Addison Copeland scored on an 80-yard run and returned a punt 70 yards for another score for Maritime/Health Sciences.
- Brilliance Johnson rushed 11 times for 141 yards a touchdown for Albion in a 21-14 win over Olean. In the same game, Thomas Furmanski passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a TD for Albion.
- Julian Andreola finished with 93 yards receiving and scored the game-winning touchdown for Wilson in a 26-21 win over Portville.
- Tywon Wright finished with 11 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns, made seven tackles and recovered a fumble for Southwestern in its 49-6 win over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton.
- Logan Frank ran for two touchdowns and passed for another for Franklinville/Ellicottville in a 35-0 win over Salamanca.
- Anthony McCarley rushed 17 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns and caught a TD for Amherst in a 56-38 win over Hutch-Tech.
- Christian Ortiz rushed 18 times for 162 yards and a TD for Dunkirk in a 30-6 win over Lewiston-Porter.
- Jon Clifford passed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, recorded nine tackles and a sack for Williamsville South in a 28-14 win over West Seneca East.
How they fared week 9
Large schools
1 St. Francis (8-1): defeated Timon, 42-0. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A championship, vs. St. Joe's or Canisius, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., at UB Stadium.
2 South Park (9-0): defeated Grand Island, 36-23. Up next, Class A championship, vs. McKinley, Saturday, 3 p.m., at New Era Field.
3 St. Joe’s (6-3): defeated St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 41-8. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A semifinals, vs. Canisius, Saturday, 1 p.m.
4 Jamestown (7-2): lost to Lancaster, 28-7. Season is over.
5 Orchard Park (8-1): defeated Bennett, 21-14. Up next, Class AA championship, vs. Lancaster, Friday, 8 p.m., at New Era Field.
6 Lancaster (7-2): defeated Jamestown, 28-7. Up next, Class AA championship, vs. Orchard Park, Friday, 8 p.m., at New Era Field.
7 McKinley (9-0): defeated West Seneca West, 7-0. Up next, Class A championship, vs. South Park, Saturday, 3 p.m., at New Era Field.
8 Canisius (4-5): defeated Cardinal O’Hara, 47-0. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A semifinals, at St. Joe's, Saturday, 1 p.m.
9 Bennett (5-4): lost to Orchard Park, 21-14. Season is over.
10 West Seneca West (7-2): lost to McKinley, 7-0. Season is over.
Small schools
1 Southwestern (9-0): defeated Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 49-6. Up next, Class C championship, vs. Wilson, Saturday, 6;30 p.m., at New Era Field.
2 Pioneer (7-2): lost to WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 42-7. Season is over.
3 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (8-1): defeated Pioneer, 42-7. Up next, Class B championship, vs. Albion, Friday, 5 p.m., at New Era Field.
4 Wilson (9-0): defeated Portville, 26-21. Up next, Class C championship, vs. Southwestern, Saturday, 6;30 p.m., at New Era Field.
5 Franklinville/Ellicottville (8-0): defeated Salamanca, 35-0. Up next, Class D championship, vs. CSP, Saturday, noon, at New Era Field.
6 Albion (8-1): defeated Olean, 21-14. Up next, Class B championship, vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Friday, 5 p.m., at New Era Field.
7t CSP (7-1): defeated Randolph, 42-12. Up next, Class D championship, vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville, Saturday, noon, at New Era Field.
7t Cheektowaga (6-2): did not play Week 9. Season is over.
9 Portville (7-2): lost to Wilson, 26-21. Season is over.
10 Olean (6-3): lost to Albion, 21-14. Season is over.
