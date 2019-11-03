Week Nine's top high school football performers and how the News' ranked teams fared

Here are the top performers in Week 9 in high school football:

Patrick Mootry returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown, broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and made several tackles for McKinley in a 7-0 win over West Seneca West. In the same game, Davon Cottom made 13 tackles and recorded an interception for McKinley.

Jason Mansell passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and two scores for Lancaster in a 28-7 win over Jamestown. In the same game, Jaylen Butera rushed 24 times for 152 yards, added 33 yards receiving and made five tackles on defense for Jamestown.

Mike Pataky made 14.5 tackles, including four for losses, for Orchard Park in a 21-14 win over Bennett. In the same game, Jack Sharp threw a 40-yard touchdown pass and rushed 72 yards for the go-ahead score for OP.

Devotie Pompey rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, passed for a 2-point conversion and recorded an interception for Bennett in its loss to Orchard Park.

Keith Jackson ran for touchdowns of 1 and 15 yards and caught a 21-yard pass for a score as South Park defeated Grand Island, 36-23.

Zavon Overton caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt 65 yards for another TD for Clymer/Sherman/Panama in its 42-12 win over Randolph.

John Washington rushed 10 times for 110 yards and a touchdown for WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in its 42-7 win over Pioneer. In the same game, Addison Copeland scored on an 80-yard run and returned a punt 70 yards for another score for Maritime/Health Sciences.

Brilliance Johnson rushed 11 times for 141 yards a touchdown for Albion in a 21-14 win over Olean. In the same game, Thomas Furmanski passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a TD for Albion.

Julian Andreola finished with 93 yards receiving and scored the game-winning touchdown for Wilson in a 26-21 win over Portville.

Tywon Wright finished with 11 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns, made seven tackles and recovered a fumble for Southwestern in its 49-6 win over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton.

Logan Frank ran for two touchdowns and passed for another for Franklinville/Ellicottville in a 35-0 win over Salamanca.

Anthony McCarley rushed 17 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns and caught a TD for Amherst in a 56-38 win over Hutch-Tech.

Christian Ortiz rushed 18 times for 162 yards and a TD for Dunkirk in a 30-6 win over Lewiston-Porter.

Jon Clifford passed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, recorded nine tackles and a sack for Williamsville South in a 28-14 win over West Seneca East.

How they fared week 9

Large schools

1 St. Francis (8-1): defeated Timon, 42-0. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A championship, vs. St. Joe's or Canisius, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., at UB Stadium.

2 South Park (9-0): defeated Grand Island, 36-23. Up next, Class A championship, vs. McKinley, Saturday, 3 p.m., at New Era Field.

3 St. Joe’s (6-3): defeated St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 41-8. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A semifinals, vs. Canisius, Saturday, 1 p.m.

4 Jamestown (7-2): lost to Lancaster, 28-7. Season is over.

5 Orchard Park (8-1): defeated Bennett, 21-14. Up next, Class AA championship, vs. Lancaster, Friday, 8 p.m., at New Era Field.

6 Lancaster (7-2): defeated Jamestown, 28-7. Up next, Class AA championship, vs. Orchard Park, Friday, 8 p.m., at New Era Field.

7 McKinley (9-0): defeated West Seneca West, 7-0. Up next, Class A championship, vs. South Park, Saturday, 3 p.m., at New Era Field.

8 Canisius (4-5): defeated Cardinal O’Hara, 47-0. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A semifinals, at St. Joe's, Saturday, 1 p.m.

9 Bennett (5-4): lost to Orchard Park, 21-14. Season is over.

10 West Seneca West (7-2): lost to McKinley, 7-0. Season is over.

Small schools

1 Southwestern (9-0): defeated Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 49-6. Up next, Class C championship, vs. Wilson, Saturday, 6;30 p.m., at New Era Field.

2 Pioneer (7-2): lost to WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 42-7. Season is over.

3 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (8-1): defeated Pioneer, 42-7. Up next, Class B championship, vs. Albion, Friday, 5 p.m., at New Era Field.

4 Wilson (9-0): defeated Portville, 26-21. Up next, Class C championship, vs. Southwestern, Saturday, 6;30 p.m., at New Era Field.

5 Franklinville/Ellicottville (8-0): defeated Salamanca, 35-0. Up next, Class D championship, vs. CSP, Saturday, noon, at New Era Field.

6 Albion (8-1): defeated Olean, 21-14. Up next, Class B championship, vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Friday, 5 p.m., at New Era Field.

7t CSP (7-1): defeated Randolph, 42-12. Up next, Class D championship, vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville, Saturday, noon, at New Era Field.

7t Cheektowaga (6-2): did not play Week 9. Season is over.

9 Portville (7-2): lost to Wilson, 26-21. Season is over.

10 Olean (6-3): lost to Albion, 21-14. Season is over.