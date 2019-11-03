VUKOVICH, William M.

VUKOVICH - William M. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 2, 2019, beloved husband of Kathy (nee Husar) Vukovich; devoted father of Martin Vukovich, Sarah (Greg) Burke and Elisabeth (Mark) Grys; cherished grandfather of Eva, Teresa, Gabriel, Madeline and William; loving son of the late Martin and Aileen Vukovich; dear brother of Patricia (late Bob) Jordan; also survived by relatives, friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church, South Buffalo St. and Thorn Ave., on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment in Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Bill graduated from Youngstown State University, lettering four years on the football team, was a Law Enforcement and Homicide Detective in Alleghany County, PA and retired from Praxair as Director of Corporate Security and Special Investigations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center, 76 Church St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com