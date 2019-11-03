VITALE, Rose Marie (Caputy)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 1, 2019. Loving mother of Nancy, Charles (Nancy), and Sebastian Vitale; cherished grandmother of Charles and Nicholas Vitale. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6th at SS. Peter & Paul R.C. Church at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Rose Marie was an accounts payable and data entry specialist at Bethlehem Steel for 20 years. After retiring, she completed her education at Buffalo State College, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree, finishing her career at Haven House. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.