VAN PATTEN, Alice I.

Van PATTEN - Alice I.

Of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019, devoted wife of the late Lester Van Patten; cherished mother of Michael, Donald (Deborah) and Rev. Mark Van Patten; loving grandmother of Denise, Michelle and Maureen; sister of Claire, Paul and the late Gertrude and late Thomas. Friends will be received Monday 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com