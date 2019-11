TROTT, Shirley A.

October 22, 2019, at the age of 85, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Trott; devoted mother of Kathleen (Robert) Dworak; loving grandmother of Heather (Robert) Henry and Keith (Sara) Dworak; great-grandmother of West, Ayla, Jack, Hadley and Holden. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com