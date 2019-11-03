Tough day for Section VI at tennis states

Madeleine Eiss of Clarence was the only Section VI player to advance past the first round Saturday in the opening day of the New York State Public High Schools girls tennis championships at the Tri-City Fitness Club in Latham and she was eliminated in her second-round match.

Eiss, the runner-up to Kiersten Brown of Grand Island in the sectional tournament, defeated Angelique deRouen of Vestal (Section IV) 6-3, 6-3, before losing to No. 5 seed Rebecca Lim of Briarcliff (Section I), 6-0, 6-1.

Brown lost to Adrianna Zaphiris of Hauppauge (Section XI), 6-1, 6-2, and Paige Szymusiak of Lancaster, the third Section VI singles player, fell to Katrina Setchenkov of Guilderland (Section II), 6-1, 6-2.

All three Western New York doubles teams lost first round matches.

Richelle Yu and Kareena Karuvu of Williamsville East was the only team of the three to win a set. Yu and Karuvu defeated Angelina Llanos and Katie Viau of West Genesee (Section III), in the first set before losing, 6-1, 6-3.

Section VI champions Zoe Watson and Kelly Barnes of Orchard Park lost to Peep Williams and Trinity Fauci of Seton Catholic of Binghamton (Section IV), 7-6 (7-2, 6-3. Mallory Musterait and Maya Clinard of Orchard Park fell to Anna Manta and Phoebe Wang of Fayetteville-Manlius, 6-3, 6-3.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches in singles and doubles are scheduled for Sunday with championship finals and final place matches up to seventh and eighth place on Monday.

The State Public Schools Boys Tennis Championships are held in the spring at the National Tennis Center in Flushing.