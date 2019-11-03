TORRE, Catherine M.

TORRE - Catherine M. Entered into rest on November 1, 2019, loving daughter of the late Joseph and Santa Torre; dear sister of James (Diane) and the late Andrew (late Betty Jane); cherished aunt of Andrew (Kristen), Michael (Roslyn), Carolyn (Todd), Joseph (Kate), Rochelle and Donia; adored great-aunt of Amanda, Nathan, Bryna, Nicole, Isabelle, and Camille. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com