Todoroff - John Entered into rest on October 27, 2019, beloved husband of 67 years to Shirley J. (nee Gerland) Todoroff; devoted father of Michael (Linda), Gary (Cheryl), Nancy, Terry, and Robby Todoroff; cherished grandfather of Melanie and Amber Lee; loving son of the late Encho and Rada Todoroff; dear brother of the late Anna, Betty, Daisy and Walter; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitations. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. John was an Army veteran of World War II and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel, with over 35 years of service. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.LombardoFuneralHome.com