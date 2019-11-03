THOMPSON, Kenneth L.

THOMPSON - Kenneth L. November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen; devoted father of Deborah (Leon) Rivers, Kenneth L. Thompson Jr., and David (Emily Cavanaugh) Thompson; loving grandfather of Robert (Lynn) Szatkowski, Nicole, David Jr., and Danielle Thompson; great-grandfather of Chase Lipps; dear brother of Ancil "James" Thompson; special uncle to Robert (Janet) Grabowski; predeceased by his brother Robert Tribula; also survived by step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial gathering will be held at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday from 6-8 PM, followed by military honors. Mr. Thompson was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a life member of the Harvey D. Morin Post #2940, American Legion Post #735, was a lieutenant in the West Seneca Auxiliary Police and the West Seneca C.E.R.T. Team. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com