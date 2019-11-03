TENNEY, Eugene C.

TENNEY - Eugene C. October 31, 2019, beloved husband of 65 years to Leona F.; dear father of Sharon (Nicholas) Downey, Bryan (Sheila) Tenney, and Kathleen (David) Willis; dear grandpa of Patrick, Eugene Nicholas and Bryan Downey and Maura (Joseph) Chongpinitchai, Sean, Brendan, Colin, and Michael Tenney, Bryan, Connor, Katie, and Michael Willis; great-grandfather of Leo Eugene and Anthony Chongpinitchai; brother of the late James (Mary) Tenney and Rosemary (Neil) Mahoney. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict R.C. Church (Main St. at Eggert Rd.), Amherst on Tuesday at 9:30. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Benedict R.C. Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, in Mr. Tenney's memory. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com