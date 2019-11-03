TABAK, Shannan Rose-Katherine

TABAK - Shannan Rose-Katherine October 31, 2019, age 30, of Tonawanda, adored daughter of Thomas and Sheryl (nee Usiak) Tabak; beloved sister of Brian (Kelsey) and Kerri (Michael); dear aunt of Natalie and Brooke. A fan of dancing to the Boss, eating chocolate and cuddling everything fuzzy. Shannan attended Heritage Education Program/The Arc Erie County throughout each of her 30 years. A Mass to Celebrate her Life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda, on Saturday, November 9, at 11 AM (no prior visitation). Memorial gifts may be made in Shannan's memory to The Arc Erie County Education Program, 777 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. A special thank you to all the caregivers and educators who touched her life. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com