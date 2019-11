SZETELA, Dianne L. "Bubs" (Ponivas; Nagy)

Died October 16, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Hamburg, NY. Beloved mother of Cheryl and Matthew Nagy; grandmother of Dan, Karen, and Katie; great-grandmother of Aiden, Ali, and Julia. Dianne was a retired cook who was kind and friendly to everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her. Service private.