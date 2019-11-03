STURM, Gail B. (Ziegler)

Of Grand Island, entered into rest October 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Kristine (Randall) Rider, Jeffrey Lampke, and the late Laurie (Thomas) Cichon; cherished grandmother of Derek, Lindsey (Cardell), Jordan, Dalton, James, and Christopher; fond great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis and Mitzi Ziegler; dear sister of Ron Ferster. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (November 9th) from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Gail served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com