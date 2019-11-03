St. Joe’s Hilbert, Nichols sophomore win at All-Catholic meet

Evan Hilbert of St. Joe’s added another achivement to his impressive cross-country season by winning the All-Catholic meet boys title on Sunday at Knox Farm Park in East Aurora.

Hilbert, who won the Knox Farm Invitational run in September and was a second-team Class B All-State selection in 2018, covered the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 38.55 seconds. He also was seventh in the Manhattan College Invitational last month and fifth in his race in the McQuaid Invitational in September.

Hilbert was second in last year’s All-Catholic meet as a junior. Despite his performance Sunday, St. Joe’s surrendered the team title to Canisius. Led by a second place by Lucas Beyer (17:14.62) the Crusaders had 34 points to 53 for St. Francis. St. Joe’s, which had won six of the previous seven meet titles, finished third with 54 points. St. Francis was led by senior Zach Brydalski, who finished seventh.

Gabriela Gallen-Kallela-Siren, a Nichols sophomore, won the girls race in 20:40.63. Her teammate, sophomore Holly Arrison finished third, Despite their efforts, the girls team title went to Nardin for the fourth straight year.

The Gators were led by their terrific sophomore pair of Mary Katherine Hartigan, who was second in 20:55.80 and Heidi Khuu, fourth in 21:40.80.

Three seniors, Clare Cryan (6th), Ella DiLeo (8th) and Margaret Cryan (9th) were the other Nardin scorers.

Hartigan was fourth in last year’s All-Catholics and Khuu fifth.

A fifth place by Brigid Christ, seventh by Isabella Rajecki and 10th by Lainie Smith helped Sacred Heart finish second among girls teams with 48 points. Nardin won with 29. Nichols was third with 56.

Monsignor Martin runners will have the opportunity to run in the State Federation meet on Nov. 16 in Wappingers Falls. The Fed was cancelled in 2018 because of rain and snow two nights before the run.