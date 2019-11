SMOLAREK, Carolyn A. (Blankheit)

Of West Seneca, NY, October 16, 2019. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com