SHERWOOD - Edwin R. "Ted"

Of Amherst, entered into rest October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norine (nee Cechini) Sherwood; devoted father of Keith Sherwood and Kathy (Theron) Strickland; cherished grandfather of Michael, Lauren, Ellie, and Samuel; loving son of the late Lewis and Mildred; dear brother of the late Lewis Sherwood Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Lawn Chapel at Mount Calvary Crematory and Remembrance Center, 2951 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga, on Friday (November 8th) at 11 o'clock. Mr. Sherwood served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com