SACILOWSKI, Joseph S., Jr.

Of Hamburg, NY, October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Bernadette B. (nee Benbenek) Sacil-owski; loving father of James (late Lisa) Sacilowski, Thomas (Beth) Sacilowski, Anthony (Lori) Sacilowski, Mark (Kellie) Sacilowski, and Jacqueline (Scott) Smith; dearest grandfather of Jamie, Michael, Alex, Nicholas, Chase, Sophia, Samuel and the late Rick; great-grandfather of Carter and Sydney; loving brother of Helen (late Roman) Gontarek, Eleanor (late Richard) Pastwik, and Joanie Jozwiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday (Today) from 3-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Prayers will be said Monday morning at 8:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church (Athol Springs) at 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.