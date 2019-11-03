REED, Patrick A.

REED - Patrick A. October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Ammer) Reed; devoted father of Hugh Patrick (Jaime) Reed; loving grandfather of Hugh Patrick and Darcy Jean Reed; dear brother of Susan O. Reed and Geoffrey T. (late Pamela "Ski") Reed; uncle of Rapp (Nikki) Clark and Adrian (Dean) Reed-Michaud; cousin of Pamela W. Ratliff. A memorial service will be held at Niagara Community Church, 10500 Cayuga Dr., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, Saturday, November 9th at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory to the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, 1317 Portage Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com