Reactions: Buffalo is 6-2? You wouldn't think so by reading Bills Twitter

Bills fans were pleased about Devin Singletary's performance Sunday but not much else. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Another Bills game, another Twitter stream fraught with emotion, disgust, nerves and — eventually — some joy as Buffalo improved to 6-2 with a 24-9 win over Washington.

The storylines ring familiar, too, with fans and the media criticizing the Bills' inability to confidently finish off bad teams — the Redskins fell to 1-8 — as well as stop the run and protect the football (among other things).

Even so, Sean McDermott's team boasts the second-best record in the American Football Conference, trailing just the New England Patriots. Here's a mix of tweets that are either optimistic, angry or funny. One thing is true: It's tough to please Bills fans.

And, for some reason, tweets like this keep appearing:

PLEASED

NOT PLEASED

JOKESTERS

MISCELLANEOUS

BILLS TWITTER COMPLAINING ABOUT BILLS TWITTER

