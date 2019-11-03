Reactions: Buffalo is 6-2? You wouldn't think so by reading Bills Twitter

Another Bills game, another Twitter stream fraught with emotion, disgust, nerves and — eventually — some joy as Buffalo improved to 6-2 with a 24-9 win over Washington.

The storylines ring familiar, too, with fans and the media criticizing the Bills' inability to confidently finish off bad teams — the Redskins fell to 1-8 — as well as stop the run and protect the football (among other things).

Even so, Sean McDermott's team boasts the second-best record in the American Football Conference, trailing just the New England Patriots. Here's a mix of tweets that are either optimistic, angry or funny. One thing is true: It's tough to please Bills fans.

And, for some reason, tweets like this keep appearing:

It's absolutely amazing how much of a roller coaster these Bills game are. — Scott (@WhigParty11) November 3, 2019

PLEASED

The bills are 6-2 i repeat ,THE BILLS ARE 6-2 — Bills (@Kooleeeee) November 3, 2019

The #Bills may have had the best trade deadline move in the NFL. Singletary is the new elite weapon we needed. Just took Daboll 8 weeks to figure it out — Snchono12 (@S12Edington) November 3, 2019

Feed SINGLETARY 🐐 🐐 🐐 — Dean Adams (@deanadams99) November 3, 2019

When you go to the sports bar on your cruise ship to watch the @BuffaloBills game only to find 20 other Bills fans #billsbackersatsea #weeverywhere #billsmafia — Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) November 3, 2019

It’s almost like good things happen when you get the ball into the hands of the guy who averages 9 yards per touch. #BillsMafia — Chris H (@CoachHodes) November 3, 2019

Singletary is such a beast. — Mac (@dasaybz) November 3, 2019

Jordan Phillips is playing with his hair on fire 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 — BuffaloKaay 🔆 MyGuy (@BuffaloKaay) November 3, 2019

NOT PLEASED

We’re the worst 6-2 team the #nfl has ever seen #bills — Tony Basile (@TBasile1) November 3, 2019

Dolphins are tanking and have a better offense than the #Bills — Dave Radder (@Radder716) November 3, 2019

The #Bills 6 wins come against opponents with a current combined 8-39 record. — Jason Baum (@JasonBaumBN) November 3, 2019

Brian Daboll is going to continue to STUNT Josh Allen's growth and development as long as he is here!! #Bills #FireBrianDaboll — Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomastake) November 3, 2019

If I can tell what the Bills plays are going to be then we have a problem. — Andrew Turnwall (@AndrewTurnwall) November 3, 2019

How are the Bills so bad at getting 3 feet? — (An)drew (@DrewCanady) November 3, 2019

It is a one score game. #Bills still do not know how to put bad teams away. — Jason Mack (@jaymaj13) November 3, 2019

JOKESTERS

Haha this is awesome. 83 getting a lil frisky #billsmafia https://t.co/grI03zTWBh — Brian Burch (@Burchisms) November 3, 2019

No matter what day or time it is I always assume Jordan Phillips is trying to pump up a crowd somewhere. — Scott (@WhigParty11) November 3, 2019

I feel like the #Bills 6-2 record is like making deans list at community college. Sure it’s cool but like did you really do anything? — Mark ⚾️ (@RealMarkHallman) November 3, 2019

Imagine the Bills offense with Chan Gailey behind the curtain. — Brad Kaczmarek (@bradkaz96) November 3, 2019

I feel like all the ghosts of Bills offensive coordinators past came in to call that red-zone sequence — Mark Ludwiczak (@marklud12) November 3, 2019

Corey Bojorquesz is the Linus Ullmark is the Bills. Either a total a disaster or great. No middle ground. — Eric Esch (@EricEsch) November 3, 2019

After most every Bills home game I go home and take a scalding hot shower and contemplate my life decisions. #GoBills #BillsMafia — I'll hang up and listen (@breeleehar) November 3, 2019

MISCELLANEOUS

Why are #Bills fans so obsessed with what the #Jets are doing? 😂 — Ricky (@RickyCumpston) November 3, 2019

Bills game ended so quick lol — mark (@juiceybasedgod) November 3, 2019

Moe Badger and Michael Norwood, the Buffalo Police Department's singing cops with an outstanding rendition of the national anthem at Bills-Redskins game. Press box rates it an A+. — Dale Mussen (@DaleMussen) November 3, 2019

BILLS TWITTER COMPLAINING ABOUT BILLS TWITTER

#Bills twitter 🤦🏻‍♂️.. cry that they didn’t run against the Eagles. Ran almost all day today successfully, whining they wanted to see Allen throw more. Unreal — Michael Jungier (@majungier) November 3, 2019

Bills gonna win a wild card game like 6-3 and everyone on EARTH will be angry at them you love to see it — The Hudson News Subscriber (@coreygriswold) November 3, 2019