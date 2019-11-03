Reactions: Buffalo is 6-2? You wouldn't think so by reading Bills Twitter

Another Bills game, another Twitter stream fraught with emotion, disgust, nerves and — eventually — some joy as Buffalo improved to 6-2 with a 24-9 win over Washington.
The storylines ring familiar, too, with fans and the media criticizing the Bills' inability to confidently finish off bad teams — the Redskins fell to 1-8 — as well as stop the run and protect the football (among other things).
Even so, Sean McDermott's team boasts the second-best record in the American Football Conference, trailing just the New England Patriots. Here's a mix of tweets that are either optimistic, angry or funny. One thing is true: It's tough to please Bills fans.
And, for some reason, tweets like this keep appearing:
It's absolutely amazing how much of a roller coaster these Bills game are.
— Scott (@WhigParty11) November 3, 2019
PLEASED
The bills are 6-2 i repeat ,THE BILLS ARE 6-2
— Bills (@Kooleeeee) November 3, 2019
The #Bills may have had the best trade deadline move in the NFL. Singletary is the new elite weapon we needed. Just took Daboll 8 weeks to figure it out
— Snchono12 (@S12Edington) November 3, 2019
Feed SINGLETARY 🐐 🐐 🐐
— Dean Adams (@deanadams99) November 3, 2019
When you go to the sports bar on your cruise ship to watch the @BuffaloBills game only to find 20 other Bills fans #billsbackersatsea #weeverywhere #billsmafia
— Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) November 3, 2019
It’s almost like good things happen when you get the ball into the hands of the guy who averages 9 yards per touch. #BillsMafia
— Chris H (@CoachHodes) November 3, 2019
Singletary is such a beast.
— Mac (@dasaybz) November 3, 2019
Jordan Phillips is playing with his hair on fire
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥
— BuffaloKaay 🔆 MyGuy (@BuffaloKaay) November 3, 2019
NOT PLEASED
We’re the worst 6-2 team the #nfl has ever seen #bills
— Tony Basile (@TBasile1) November 3, 2019
Dolphins are tanking and have a better offense than the #Bills
— Dave Radder (@Radder716) November 3, 2019
The #Bills 6 wins come against opponents with a current combined 8-39 record.
— Jason Baum (@JasonBaumBN) November 3, 2019
Brian Daboll is going to continue to STUNT Josh Allen's growth and development as long as he is here!! #Bills #FireBrianDaboll
— Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomastake) November 3, 2019
If I can tell what the Bills plays are going to be then we have a problem.
— Andrew Turnwall (@AndrewTurnwall) November 3, 2019
How are the Bills so bad at getting 3 feet?
— (An)drew (@DrewCanady) November 3, 2019
It is a one score game. #Bills still do not know how to put bad teams away.
— Jason Mack (@jaymaj13) November 3, 2019
JOKESTERS
Haha this is awesome. 83 getting a lil frisky #billsmafia https://t.co/grI03zTWBh
— Brian Burch (@Burchisms) November 3, 2019
No matter what day or time it is I always assume Jordan Phillips is trying to pump up a crowd somewhere.
— Scott (@WhigParty11) November 3, 2019
I feel like the #Bills 6-2 record is like making deans list at community college. Sure it’s cool but like did you really do anything?
— Mark ⚾️ (@RealMarkHallman) November 3, 2019
Imagine the Bills offense with Chan Gailey behind the curtain.
— Brad Kaczmarek (@bradkaz96) November 3, 2019
I feel like all the ghosts of Bills offensive coordinators past came in to call that red-zone sequence
— Mark Ludwiczak (@marklud12) November 3, 2019
Corey Bojorquesz is the Linus Ullmark is the Bills. Either a total a disaster or great. No middle ground.
— Eric Esch (@EricEsch) November 3, 2019
After most every Bills home game I go home and take a scalding hot shower and contemplate my life decisions. #GoBills #BillsMafia
— I'll hang up and listen (@breeleehar) November 3, 2019
MISCELLANEOUS
Why are #Bills fans so obsessed with what the #Jets are doing? 😂
— Ricky (@RickyCumpston) November 3, 2019
Bills game ended so quick lol
— mark (@juiceybasedgod) November 3, 2019
Moe Badger and Michael Norwood, the Buffalo Police Department's singing cops with an outstanding rendition of the national anthem at Bills-Redskins game. Press box rates it an A+.
— Dale Mussen (@DaleMussen) November 3, 2019
Chad Michael Murray in the house! ✌️#WASvsBUF | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Wf8bRcXVtM
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 3, 2019
BILLS TWITTER COMPLAINING ABOUT BILLS TWITTER
#Bills twitter 🤦🏻♂️.. cry that they didn’t run against the Eagles. Ran almost all day today successfully, whining they wanted to see Allen throw more. Unreal
— Michael Jungier (@majungier) November 3, 2019
Bills gonna win a wild card game like 6-3 and everyone on EARTH will be angry at them you love to see it
— The Hudson News Subscriber (@coreygriswold) November 3, 2019
#BillsMafia upset because they didnt win the way we wanted them to win is something special
— Sam 🧢 (@SamGarra) November 3, 2019
