RAFFEL - Sylvia L. (nee Jezewski)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 27, 2019, beloved wife of Ronald A. Raffel; loving daughter of the late Stephen and Stephanie Jezewski; dear sister of the late Dorothy Moffat, John Jezewski and Thomas Jezewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com